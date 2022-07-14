Police report, 7/14/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Calvin Oduarius Brewton, 33, Ferguson Lane, Richmond Hill — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Christy Lynn Calhoun, 40, Misty Court — Theft of services/misdemeanor, damaging, injuring or interfering with property of public utility company.

▲ Dederick Brooks Cannady, 25, Otis Lane, Brooklet — Simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Micheal Demetrius Hobbs, 36, Sinkhole Road — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Steve Lamar Nasworthy, 38, Wallace Court, Macon — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Amy Miranda Pittman, 42, Green Oaks Road, Lyons — Theft by deception/misdemeanor, conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery/misdemeanor fourth degree, printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eric Palacios Camanos, 30, Mikell St. — Hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

▲ Angus Crawford, 49, Adams Road, Aiken, SC — Theft by deception/felony.

▲ Isaiah Tylique Edwards, 21, Rice Mill Road, Macon — Tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Hoves Exekial Jones, 20, Harris Trail Road, Richmond Hill — Three charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, three charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ Jason Leon Lindsey, 22, Westbrooke Drive — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, two charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act.

▲ Justice Malik McDonald, 20, Chandler Road — Three charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, three charges possession of Schedule I controlled substance.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Samantha Jennifer Burdett, 31, Hayloff Road, Portal — DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Quantavious Raquan Clover, 23, Gateway Drive, East Dublin — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Complainant said someone stole her Craftsman lawnmower. She said the mower was attached with a bike chain to the front of her house. She said it was the second mower stolen. She did not report the first theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said he received an “extremely disturbing” video via a chat/picture app. The incident was documented due to an upcoming case the complainant is involved in through Superior Court.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Complainant said someone stole his Troy Built push mower. He said he did not have a serial number. He said it was red with a black handle and the brush guard was missing. Since this was the second mower reported missing from the same area, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

▲ ALLISON LANE — Complainant said she has been receiving unwanted phone calls, text message, Snapchat message and Instagram messages for more than a year from a man. She was referred to the Magistrate Court for further action.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Monday; 16 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Monday; three accident calls and 23 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Monday; eight medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Monday; one accident call and six medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Monday; 45 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



