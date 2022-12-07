Police report, 7/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Cameron Trent Palmer, 24, Cowford Ridge Road, Kite — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Willie Charles Peoples, 39, East Jones Ave. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Brittany Lillian Phillips, 31, Spendoll Court — DUI less safe/combination 1-3.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tonya Lashawn Bellamy, 50, Lanier Drive — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jacoby Davon Blanding, 25, Tremel Road, Morrow — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Nishayla Latrease Cox, 28, Fairhope St., Augusta — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass.

▲ Mark Andrew Green, 22, College Blvd. — Simple battery/family violence, battery.

▲ Matthew Lee Owensby, 32, Sagebrush Apts. — Criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Rudolph Hendrix, Denmark St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Friday; 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Friday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Nine calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 32 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; five calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 26 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 19 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and 12 medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; two accident calls and six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 38 calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy