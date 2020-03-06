Police report, 6/3/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department



▲ Charles Hagins, 41, Highway 46 – armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Someone reported a wallet and $65 cash stolen or lost.

▲ BEST STREET – A man told police someone struck him in the head.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – Warrants were issued for a driver who fled the scene after a traffic stop.

▲ WEST MAIN STREET – Someone reported damage to a vehicle.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ BRIDGEPORT DRIVE – Someone reported a handgun stolen from a vehicle.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – Someone was cited for cruelty to animals when police found an animal left in a vehicle.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD – Officers responded to a call where a juvenile boy was pushing his mother, damaged a door and tried to break a window after being told he could not do something.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CARRIAGE TRAIL – Someone reported being deceived by the seller of a jet ski the victim thought they had purchased but did not receive.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Monday.

➤ BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Friday, 28 calls Saturday, 20 calls Sunday, 23 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – nine calls Friday, 10 calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Friday, five calls Saturday, 10 calls Sunday, seven calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – seven calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – eight calls Sunday, seven calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 23 calls Sunday, 33 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls Friday, one call Saturday, six calls Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 46 calls Friday, 38 calls Saturday, 30 calls Sunday, 42 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Friday, four calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch Humane Enforcement – two calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls six calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday. two calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 – two calls Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Language Line – one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call Saturday.

▲ Candler County Rescue – one call Saturday.

▲ Dekalb County Police – one call Saturday.

▲ Dekalb County 911 – one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday – two accident calls, 23 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday – four accident calls, one rescue call, two first responder calls, 18 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday – two accident calls, one fire call, 18 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday – 21 medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday – one medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday – six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday – seven medic

▲ Candler County EMS/Monday – two calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday – two accident calls, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday – no calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Monday – five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon