Police report, 6/27/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shevy Alicia Burks, 18, Eagle Point, Brunswick — second-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Kyara Dominique Bunton, 21, Montego Way — second-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Timothy Lane Marsh, 22, Stilson-Leefield Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care.

▲ Nnena Fairley Humphries, 44, Myrtle Crossing Lane — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Tonio Cortez Humphries, 45, Myrtle Crossing Lane — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Stephanie Littles Moukoro, 28, West Main Street — misdemeanor bench warrant.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jared Ezekiel Crisp, 20, Old Alabama Road, McDonald, Tenn. — passing in a no-passing zone, no insurance, DUI/less safe, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Aaron Hunter Davis, 22, Swallow Tail Drive — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Dequan Johnathan Foster, 26, Cypress Lake Road — terroristic threats and acts, simple battery/family violence.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SUNSET DRIVE — A man told deputies his window was shattered and he felt it might have been due to a gunshot.

▲ HARVEY WILSON ROAD — Someone reported harassing communications.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD — A witness reported seeing two people in a physical fight.

▲ LINDBERG STREET — A man told police he had a verbal dispute with a woman.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting $126 worth of food.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

▲ SPORTS COMPLEX — Someone reported damaged property.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Wednesday and 14 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — three calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls Wednesday and two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police — one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Wednesday and 34 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — seven calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 32 calls Wednesday and 52 Thursday.

Air Evac — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911— one call Wednesday

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch — one call Wednesday and six Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call and 21 medical calls Wednesday; one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Wednesday and four medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — seven medical calls Wednesday and 3 medical calls Thursday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon