Police report, 6/26/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

Shevy Alicia Burks, 18, Eagle Point, Brunswick -2nd degree criminal damage to property.

Kyara Dominique Bunton, 21, Montego Way -2nd degree criminal damage to property.

Timothy Lane Marsh, 22, Stilson-Leefield Road – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



Jared Ezekiel Crisp, 20, Old Alabama Road, McDonald, TN – passing in a no passing zone, no insurance, DUU/less safe, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude, simple battery/family violence.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SUNSET DRIVE – A man told deputies his window was shattered and he felt it might have been due to a gunshot.

▲ HARVEY WILSON ROAD – Someone reported harassing communications.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD – A witness reported seeing two people in a physical fight.

▲ LINDBERG STREET – A man told police he had a verbal dispute with a woman.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting $126 worth of food.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

▲ SPORTS COMPLEX – Someone reported damaged property.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45– two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 32 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.,

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon