Police report, 6/25/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Quace Zarion Turman, 18, Burch St., Elberton — Battery.

▲ Blake Lee Bennett, 38, Whispering Pines Blvd. — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Lakaya Raquel Dekle, 39, Pivot Point -- Possession of cocaine/crack, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, driving away without paying for gasoline, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kaleb Jalonne Dreshon Holly, 17, Raleigh Court — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ David Fitsroy Jackson, 27, Lanier Drive — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Katie Alexis May, 36, Moore Road, Portal — Simple battery against a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Alvoy Mosley, 28, Miller St. — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Richard Steven Nadal, 40, Echo Way — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Justin Uriah Barrett, 22, Golden Gate Lane — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Kajock Quinshawl Brown, 28, Georgia Ave. — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Hannah Lee Elleman, 22, Ga. Highway 67 South — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, headlight requirements.

▲ Robert Mikael Jackson, 31, Nassau Drive — Criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to commit child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes/felony, criminal attempt to commit statutory rape/felony, sexual exploitation of children via computer to entice a child for indecent purposes, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Nadia Chamar Leeks, 19, Lanier Drive — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Kristi Sue Taylor, 27, Northwest Second St., Deerfield Beach, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ KENNEDY POND ROAD — Complainant said she noticed damage to a stove in a rental property several days after evicting two tenants. She said she did two walk-thrus of the property after the eviction and did not notice any damage. She suspects one of the former tenants did the damage in the three days after the last walk-thru. Since she had no proof, the suspect could not be served a criminal trespass. Complainant was advised of Magistrate Court proceedings.

▲ MIDDLEGROUND ROAD — Complainant said an unknown person has a machine that make a loud animal-like noise every few minutes as a deterrent to possible break-ins. The noise has been ongoing for several weeks and deputies have been out to the site twice previously. Deputies have not been able to locate the source of the sound and attempts to find the owner of the house where the sounds come from have not been successful.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said the person who lives in the home behind her property has been hitting golf balls into her yard that have hit her roof and other property buildings on multiple occasions. She showed a bucket full of golf balls she had collected. She said she did not want the offender contacted at this time, but wanted the report for documentation in case it keeps happening.

▲ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD — Complainant said his mailbox was knocked over and damaged and several other neighbors also had their mailboxes damaged. Complainant said three days later he noticed an ATV stop by his mailbox with two adults riding on it. He later found his mailbox was damaged again. He gave a description of the ATV and the subjects and an extra patrol request was made for the area.

▲ HORACE MITCHELL ROAD — Complainant said a credit card account using her Social Security number was opened in her mother’s name. She said she has no contact with her mother. Complainant said she has filed a fraud report with the credit card company and there was a balance of $453 on the account. Complainant did not have her mother’s address so no contact was made with her.

▲ ISAAC AKINS ROAD — Complainant said someone stole a shotgun from his vehicle. He does not know who would have taken it. The shotgun was entered in the system as stolen.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 13-19)

▲ Rural county intake — 16 adult dogs and 12 puppies; three adult cats and 10 kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and three puppies; three kittens.

▲ Adopted — Two adult dogs and five puppies; two adult cats and threen kittens.

▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs and two puppies.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — One kitten.

▲ Euthanized — Two adult dogs; two kittens (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $218.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 16-23)

▲ Portal — Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; four structure fires; one vehicle fire call.

▲ Register — Two structure fire calls; one rescue call.

▲ Nevils — One structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; four structure fires; one vehicle fire call; one debris in the roadway call.

▲ Bay — One vehicle fire; two fire alarm calls; one welfare check.

▲ Stilson — None.

▲ Brooklet — Two structure fires; two medical response calls; two fire alarm calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield — None.

▲ Clito — Two structure fires.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Wednesday; 17 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Wednesday; one coroner call, one first-responder call and 15 medical call Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday; 14 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Wednesday; 47 calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Four calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

▲ Millen Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy