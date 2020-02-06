Police report, 6/2/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Ariel Denise Newsome, 22, Anderson Parrish Road, Portal — 2nd-degree cruelty to children, felony bench warrant.

▲ Micah Zacharias West, 22, Lanier Drive — tag light violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Rashad Johnson, 29, Parkwood Drive, Savannah — simple battery/family violence, 3rd-degree cruelty to children

▲ Cedric Renee Moore, 44, BJ Clifton Road — simple battery/family violence, public intoxication.

▲ Joshua O’Shea Pryor, 32, Clifton Road — aggravated assault, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Sheldon E. Busby, 44, New Gibraltar Square, Stone Mountain — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Arturo Miguel Martinez, 46, Circle Avenue, Claxton — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Sydney Ellen Manley, 24, Botts Drive, Bainbridge — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to yield left turn, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ JONES MILL ROAD — Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.

▲ EAST PARRISH STREET — A woman said her sister’s boyfriend was trying to kick her out of the house while holding a firearm down to his side. No probable cause was developed for an arrest for simple assault, but the accused party gave false information to officers and was cited for the offense.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — Someone reported the theft of a Lexus.

▲ STADIUM VIEW APARTMENTS — Police responded to a complaint of terroristic threats.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE/SAV-A-LOT AREA — Officers responded to a report of someone firing a gun into the air.

In another call, an office responded to a reported domestic dispute in which a man was arrested on simple battery and public intoxication charges.

▲ BELK — A shoplifting suspect escaped after trying to steal $80 worth of consumable goods.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HOOD ROAD — Deputies opened an investigation regarding a reported prowling incident.

▲ LIVE OAK LOOP/GEORGE DRIVE — A woman said another woman shoved her, so she shoved her back and bit her finger.

▲ COURTNEY WAY — A woman told deputies someone shot her son with a plastic BB and she wanted the offender to stay away from her home.

In a separate call deputies responded to a domestic issue.

A third call to the location was in reference to a criminal trespass issue.

▲ CLITO ROAD — Deputies responded to a theft.

▲ DOLLAR GENERAL — Deputies responded to a shoplifting incident.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued five traffic citations and 22 traffic warnings and assisted one motorist..

▲ SOCCER/TRACK FACILITY — Someone reported a suspicious person,





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports unavailable Monday.





