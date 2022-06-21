Police report, 6/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Anthony Dion Carrasco, 18, Church St. Register — Murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.
▲ Chandra Sadira Conner, 41, Aden Lanier Road — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ James Austin Hernandez, 25, Newton Mobile Home Park — Simple battery, public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects.
▲ Dorisa Lynne Redmond, 31, Thrushwood Drive, Tybee Island — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Taneka Dyshae Rich, 37, Brogdon Road, Guyton — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Torre Arkell Black, 20, Leola Road, Newington — Affray.
▲ Torre La Juane Black, 40, Hill Crest Drive, Augusta — Affray.
▲ Tamee Danielle Davis, 22, South College St. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name or date of birth to police officer.
▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 31, Jay Byrd Spring Road, Chauncey — Criminal trespass.
▲ Demetrius Dixon, 22, Sargent Way, Wadley — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Brenda Lee Edwards, 56, Beaver Dam Road, Sylvania — Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.
▲ Carmen Linda Leon, 40, Lanier Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
▲ Bridget Amanda Massey, 39, Lane Road — Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession with intent of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.
▲ David Nelson, 39, North Main St., Florida, NY. — Simple assault.
▲ Kavion Kwan Taylor, 18, Lee St. — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Carl Harris, 67, Lockett Lane, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
➤ Emergency Medical Service
▲ Bulloch County EMS — 23 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call, two first-responder calls and five medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and nine medical calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County EMS — 12 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.
▲ Air Transport — One call Saturday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.
▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday.
▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.
▲ Dept. of Transportation — One call Sunday.
▲ Other agencies — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy