By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Police report, 6/21/22
Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
police report

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

 

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Anthony Dion Carrasco, 18, Church St. Register —  Murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.

▲ Chandra Sadira Conner, 41, Aden Lanier Road —  Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ James Austin Hernandez, 25, Newton Mobile Home Park —  Simple battery, public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Dorisa Lynne Redmond, 31, Thrushwood Drive, Tybee Island —  Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Taneka Dyshae Rich, 37, Brogdon Road, Guyton —  Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.


➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Torre Arkell Black, 20, Leola Road, Newington —  Affray.

▲ Torre La Juane Black, 40, Hill Crest Drive, Augusta —  Affray.

▲ Tamee Danielle Davis, 22, South College St. —  Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name or date of birth to police officer.

▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 31, Jay Byrd Spring Road, Chauncey —  Criminal trespass.

▲ Demetrius Dixon, 22, Sargent Way, Wadley —  DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brenda Lee Edwards, 56, Beaver Dam Road, Sylvania —  Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.

▲ Carmen Linda Leon, 40, Lanier Drive —  Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Bridget Amanda Massey, 39, Lane Road —  Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession with intent of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.

▲ David Nelson, 39, North Main St., Florida, NY. —  Simple assault.

▲ Kavion Kwan Taylor, 18, Lee St. —  Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer.

 

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Carl Harris, 67, Lockett Lane, Register —  DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane. 


BULLOCH 911 REPORTS 

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies 

▲ Brooklet Police Department —  One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —  29 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office —  Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office —  Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 —  Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department —  One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department —  Three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department —  One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department —  28 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

  

➤ Fire Departments 

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department —  Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department —  One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department —  Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department —  Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.


➤ Emergency Medical Service 

▲ Bulloch County EMS —  23 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS —  One accident call, two first-responder calls and five medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and nine medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS —  12 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.


➤ Other Agencies 

▲ 911 hang-ups —  41 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport —  One call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 —  One call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 —  One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power —  One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 —  One call Sunday.

▲ Dept. of Transportation —  One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies —  One call Saturday; one call Sunday.


— compiled by Jim Healy