Police report, 6/21/22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Anthony Dion Carrasco, 18, Church St. Register — Murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.

▲ Chandra Sadira Conner, 41, Aden Lanier Road — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ James Austin Hernandez, 25, Newton Mobile Home Park — Simple battery, public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Dorisa Lynne Redmond, 31, Thrushwood Drive, Tybee Island — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Taneka Dyshae Rich, 37, Brogdon Road, Guyton — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Torre Arkell Black, 20, Leola Road, Newington — Affray.

▲ Torre La Juane Black, 40, Hill Crest Drive, Augusta — Affray.

▲ Tamee Danielle Davis, 22, South College St. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name or date of birth to police officer.

▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 31, Jay Byrd Spring Road, Chauncey — Criminal trespass.

▲ Demetrius Dixon, 22, Sargent Way, Wadley — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brenda Lee Edwards, 56, Beaver Dam Road, Sylvania — Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.

▲ Carmen Linda Leon, 40, Lanier Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Bridget Amanda Massey, 39, Lane Road — Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession with intent of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.

▲ David Nelson, 39, North Main St., Florida, NY. — Simple assault.

▲ Kavion Kwan Taylor, 18, Lee St. — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Carl Harris, 67, Lockett Lane, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 23 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call, two first-responder calls and five medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and nine medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 12 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Dept. of Transportation — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy