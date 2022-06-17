Police report, 6/17/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

.None reported.

Statesboro Police Department

Rebekah Ann Schaffhauser, 30, Jewel Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

.None reported

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said she received a call from a 912-area code number stating that she had missed a court date and that the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest. She was advised to purchase Green Dot cards and provide photos of the cards so the warrant would be lifted. Complainant said she purchased $4,825 in Green Dot cards and sent the photos to the offender. She then realized she was the victim of a scam.

FERNWOOD ROAD – Complainant said she was letting a man stay at her residence who asked to stay with her because he felt unsafe where he was living. Complainant said that the offender came by her house and yelled at the man to come home or he would go to jail. Upon speaking with the offender she said she was just checking on him and did not yell. She was served with a criminal trespass warning and said she would not go back to the residence.

LAGOON ROAD – Complainant said his brother told him over the phone that he was coming over to “inflict harm” on him. Complainant said his brother had been served with a criminal trespass the last time he came over. Complainant was advised that if his brother came over, he should call the Sheriff’s Office immediately and his brother would be arrested. Complainant was advised he has a right to defend himself, but he must justify any actions against his brother in case of an incident.

STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said someone took a mobile home from his property. He said he does not know who would have taken it. He said he does not have any paperwork on the mobile home and he does not know the make and model. He said the mobile home is gray and has a metal roof.

ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainant said that when she returned from work, she found someone had damaged her yard by driving “donuts” in the grass. She said she doesn’t know who would have done the damage.

LOCKETT DRIVE – Complainant said that ever since her father died and left his estate to her, she has received harassing texts and phone calls from three family members. She said they want her to sign the estate over to them. She said she has blocked all the numbers and tried to ignore them, but she now wants to press charges. She was advised of available legal remedies.

SHUMAN DRIVE – Complainant said someone entered his vehicle over the weekend, but nothing was found to have been taken.

ALLENWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said someone entered their vehicle.

OWENS ROAD – Complainant said a man came over to her property to ask about an arrangement he has with the complainant’s son, who does not live with her. She said she went to his house after the incident in Bryan County and he had her served with a criminal trespass. She now wants him served with a criminal trespass. Complainant was advised if he makes contact with her again to contact the Sheriff’s office.

BAY TREE LANE – Complainant said he believes when he and his girlfriend were at a hotel in St. Simon’s Island, a firearm was stolen from her purse. Even through the incident took place in St. Simon’s the complainant was advised he could file a report in Bulloch. He did not have the serial number for the firearm, so the gun could not be entered into the system as stolen.

ERVIN ROAD – Complainant said his sister was tormenting him by saying she was going to “run him off the property” where he lived. He said she also shoved him several times. He said his nephew has been aggressive to him, as well, and his sister keeps fighting dogs on the property to attack him. He said the property was left to him and his sister by their late father. He said he believes his sister is antagonizing him so he would aggressive towards her.

WOODLAKE TRAIL – Complainant said he corresponded with someone on Facebook about buying a “beer pong” table. He used his Zelle account to send $400 for the table and when the Facebook contact asked for more money, he realized he had been the victim of a scam. He said his bank is doing an internal investigation.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 9-16)

Portal – Four medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one vehicle fire; one structure fire; three miscellaneous calls; one fire alarm call.

Register – One fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

Nevils – One vehicle fire.

Bay – One rescue call; one brush/grass fire call.

Stilson – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

Brooklet – Three medical response calls; one vehicle fire; three fire alarm calls; two miscellaneous fire calls; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call.

Leefield – One miscellaneous fire call.

Clito – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 38 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and 12 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Wheeler County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy