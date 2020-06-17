Police report, 6/17/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tasani Lashawn Monique Green, 19, Hwy. 67 – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Corey Ray Trotter, 34, Brasseler Boulevard, Savannah – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CECIL MARTIN ROAD – A woman told deputies a man made terroristic threats towards her. Deputies gave her information on seeking warrants.

▲ IVANHOE ROAD – A woman reported offenders harassing her via social media and text.

▲ GRIMSHAW LANE – Deputies responded to a report of one juvenile assaulting another.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police arrested a person on charges of family violence/simple assault.

▲ MORRIS STREET – Warrants were issued for a man after a woman told police he took a package from her porch and stalked her at her house, entering without permission.

▲ STILES MOTEL – A guest reported an altercation in the room adjacent to hers, and the two parties involved separated and left the hotel.

▲ NORTHBRIDGE SUBDIVISION – Someone reported a prowler.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and no motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – nine calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 51 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – four calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – seven calls.

▲ Camellia Health Care/Claxton – one call.

▲ American Red Cross – one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call, one first-responder call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon