Police report, 6/14/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Danielle Lynn Bane, 35, Williams Road — Possession of heroin, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, tag lights required.

▲ Tori Jolynn Burkett, 35, Busch Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officers, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Marty Troy Williams, 58, Chances Trailer Park — Possession of methamphetamine, headlights requirements, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shirley Marie Byrd, 53, Lewis St. — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Charles Smith, 57, Harvey Drive — Criminal trespass.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Will Hamilton Bryan, 29, Old Register Way — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

▲ Benjamin Josiah Cheeks, 36, Deerfield Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Louis Rashod Grace, 33, Locket Lane, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Taivez Levo Holloway, 38, President Circle — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jatvious Rakim Johnson, 28, Teepee Way — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Zaquavian Devante Smith, 27, Proctor St. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department —Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; seven Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 24 medical calls Friday; Five accident calls, two fire calls and 23 medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and one medical call Saturday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and seven medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 33 calls Friday; 56 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transport — One call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy