Police report, 6/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Eric JaJuan Cole, 29, Riverchase Court, Decatur – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jacob Duren Craig, 26, Evelyns Lane – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Angela Rose Hardwick, 47, Dry Branch Village – Terroristic threats and acts, kidnapping, battery/family violence first offense.

Stacy Jermain Jordan, 18 – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

David Jakwon Lanier, 17, Vista Circle – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Charles Edward Nelson, 34, Marsham Drive – Five charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, two charges simple battery against police officers, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Michael Thomas Padgett, 43, Ash Branch Road, Pembroke – Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing there are in error or fictitious.

Cody Allen Ranew, 25, West Bend Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Dewey Will Shealy, 60, Joy Bluff Road, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Cedrick Quintez Wilkerson, 32, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Joshua Wells Hiatt, 20, Rockspray Ridge, Peachtree City – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

Andra Harrison, 45, East Olliff St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Sylvester Simms Hollis, 38, Hollowcrest Place, Riverview, Fla. – Burglary first degree/felony, burglary second degree/felony.

Teikiah Shoni Roberts, 39, Mountain Way Cove, Snellville – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Acacia Keilani, 21, Summer Hill Court, Richmond Hill – Simple battery/family violence.

Portal Police Department

Bobby Elijah Simms, 48, Cowboy Way, Portal – Battery, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

David Valentin Alvarado, 35, Oak Tree Road, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Artavius Markees Ewing, 29, Natson St., Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, Expired registration, tag lights required, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Bernard Eric Johnson, 21, Fort Argyle Road, Savannah – DUI less safe drugs.

Patrick Savon Lee, 23, US 301 North – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, violation of license restrictions, no working speedometer.

Kynehston Rainey Taylor, 19, Woldwood Circle – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – 13 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Three calls Monday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Animal Control Candler – One call Monday

Animal Control Evans – One call Monday.

Griffin Police Department – One call Monday.

Columbus (Ga.) 911 – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy