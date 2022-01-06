Police report, 6/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Eric JaJuan Cole, 29, Riverchase Court, Decatur – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jacob Duren Craig, 26, Evelyns Lane – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Angela Rose Hardwick, 47, Dry Branch Village – Terroristic threats and acts, kidnapping, battery/family violence first offense.
Stacy Jermain Jordan, 18 – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
David Jakwon Lanier, 17, Vista Circle – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.
Charles Edward Nelson, 34, Marsham Drive – Five charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, two charges simple battery against police officers, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Michael Thomas Padgett, 43, Ash Branch Road, Pembroke – Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing there are in error or fictitious.
Cody Allen Ranew, 25, West Bend Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Dewey Will Shealy, 60, Joy Bluff Road, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Cedrick Quintez Wilkerson, 32, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Joshua Wells Hiatt, 20, Rockspray Ridge, Peachtree City – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
Andra Harrison, 45, East Olliff St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Sylvester Simms Hollis, 38, Hollowcrest Place, Riverview, Fla. – Burglary first degree/felony, burglary second degree/felony.
Teikiah Shoni Roberts, 39, Mountain Way Cove, Snellville – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Acacia Keilani, 21, Summer Hill Court, Richmond Hill – Simple battery/family violence.
Portal Police Department
Bobby Elijah Simms, 48, Cowboy Way, Portal – Battery, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
David Valentin Alvarado, 35, Oak Tree Road, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Artavius Markees Ewing, 29, Natson St., Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, Expired registration, tag lights required, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Bernard Eric Johnson, 21, Fort Argyle Road, Savannah – DUI less safe drugs.
Patrick Savon Lee, 23, US 301 North – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, violation of license restrictions, no working speedometer.
Kynehston Rainey Taylor, 19, Woldwood Circle – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Seven calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue and 26 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – 13 medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 46 calls Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Three calls Monday.
Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
Animal Control Candler – One call Monday
Animal Control Evans – One call Monday.
Griffin Police Department – One call Monday.
Columbus (Ga.) 911 – One call Monday.
Language Line – One call Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy