Police report, 5/27/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Allen Jett, 30, Aimwell Road, Vidalia – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

Sharmir Louise Johnson, 31, Albany St., Brunswick – Battery.

Gromyko Jabbar Jones, 46, Highway 24 – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, bench warrant/felony.

Justin Lyle Wood, 29, East Lake Drive Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Joshua Wells Hiatt, 20, Rockspray Ridge, Peachtree City – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

Mya Daziree Johnson, 18, Anthony St. – Terroristic threats and acts, vriminal trespass/family violence, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

LaToya Desiree Williams, 29, Lanier Drive – Two charges identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Antonio Jamal Young, 21, Julia Law St., Savannah – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intendent to commit theft.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Celso Perez Calderon, 51, Bird Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Gary Levantez Washington, 20, Chandler Road – Two charges theft by taking/felony, two charges theft by deception/felony, interference with government property.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

SHUMAN DRIVE – Complainant said he was being harassed via text message by a woman. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the complainant was the one harassing the one. One text message showed a threat and a warrant was sworn for his arrest on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

BRANNEN CEMETERY ROAD – Complainant said he had permission to hunt on a piece of land. He said he placed two cameras in the hunting area and when he went to check on them, they had been taken.

FRED BLITCH ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender had hacked one of her department store credit cards and changed the address on her account without her knowledge. She said she closed the account and there was no fraudulent activity on the card. She also said sometimes after she drives to a location and locks her car, she sometimes comes out to find the doors unlocked. She doesn’t know why.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls May 19-25)

▲ Portal – Four medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Register – One brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Nevils – One vehicle fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Bay – One structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson – One structure fire; one accident/fatality call.

▲ Brooklet – Two medical response calls; four structure fires; two vehicle fires; three fire alarm calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – Two miscellaneous fire calls; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – 10 calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department –One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One five medical call Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday

Other agencies – Three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy