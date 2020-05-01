Police report, 5/2/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Hiram Edward Herrin, 51, Marie Road, Jenkins — obstruction, probation violation.

▲ Juan Romero Rodriguez, 44, Princess Lane — terroristic threats and acts; bond surrender for the following — DUI/less safe, open container, suspended license, speeding.

▲ Amber Leigh Wilson, 32, Bella Terra Road., Brooklet — two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of battery, two counts of 3rd-degree cruelty to a child, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ George Donald Drew, 33, Reynard Drive, Eden — obstruction, possession/use of a drug related object, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Marvin Daryl Washington, 30, South Main Street — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an item with an altered identification mark.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christopher Jamar Clemons, 28, Holly Street West, Hampton, S.C. — four counts of aggravated assault (party to a crime).

▲ Felix Ramirez, 23, Sweetbriar Branch. Longwood — DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD — A man reported a burglary where someone broke into a utility room ad shed and stole several items.

▲ PRINCESS LANE — A woman said her ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot her and her home. After viewing a video of the man doing so, deputies arrested him on several charges.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH/ROCKY FORD ROAD — A deputy questioned three people parked at a trash dump site, walking around their car with flashlights. Offenders were arrested on charges of obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession /use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET — A woman told police she and her husband attempted to file their 2019 taxes and that her social had already been used to file a tax return.

▲ ENTERPRISE RENTALS — An employ said a weapon was found in a rental vehicle. Police took the weapon, which was not described, to the police station to be kept until an owner is found.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ No activity reported Thursday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Wednesday, 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — six calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — three calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 17 calls Wednesday, 20 call Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — seven calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — one accident call, one fire call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — one first-responder call, 15 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday — three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — four medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday — no medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — four medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 25 calls Wednesday, 32 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Thursday

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Jones County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Frontier communications — one call Wednesday

▲ Smith State Prison — one call Wednesday.

▲ Dublin Police — one call Wednesday.

▲ American Red Cross — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — five calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Thursday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon