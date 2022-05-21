Police report, 5/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joseph Randall Brown, 58, Patrol Road, Forsyth — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Andrew Lamar Donaldson, 57, Fair Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Trina Lynn Howell, 45, Bowen Road, Twin City — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of drug-related objects.

▲ Kaitlin Marie Humphries, 26, Baygall Road, Garfield — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor.

▲ Jabari Mehki Littles, 19, Ashford Court, Villa Rica — Simple battery.

▲ James Bon McClendon, 23, Haire Lane, Pembroke — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, use of license plate with intent to conceal, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Tredeskkus Samon Porter, 39, Geiger St., Claxton — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Corey Allen Redd, 35, Carlos Court Road — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Johnny Wayne Stewart, 36, Spring Creek Road — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Romano Tyrone Young, 45, North Main St. — Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jessica Paige Bowen, 34, Lacey Tip Road, Glennville — Theft by shoplifting, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Jacoby Xavier Brinson, 17, Greta Hunt Road — Affray.

▲ Mekhi Dayshon Bryant, 17, Antique Alley, Register — Affray.

▲ Sandra Kay Craun, 65, North Main St. — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Rashod Octavios Doomes, 23, Stambuk Lane — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Dasean Rashaine McCoy, 18, Brook Run, Register — Affray, simple battery.

▲ Rebekah Ann Schaffhauser, 30, Jewell Drive — Disorderly conduct.

▲ Darnell Jamar Williams, 23, Mosley Road, Claxton — Cruelty to children/first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, cruelty to children/third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Laderan Quatez Williams, 25, Oak St., Claxton — Criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jarvis Charles Hagan, 31, Aruba Road, Claxton — Possession of cocaine with intent, possession of cocaine, failure to yield when entering highway, open container of alcohol in vehicle.

▲ Albert Winford Roberts, 25, Burton’s Ferry Highway, Sylvania — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, habitual violator, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Tyrell Zachariah Brown, 26, Highway 25 South — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SOUTHEAST BULLOCH HIGH SCHOOL — A call was made about an injured person in the parking lot of the Pre-K area at Southeast Bulloch High School. The victim was found lying on the ground with a cut to the left side of her head. She said she was walking towards the school, tripped and hit her had on the sidewalk. The school nurse administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said someone took a Bluetooth speaker from his vehicle after an accident. The offender was arrested for taking the speaker and also served with a criminal trespass.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said he has been having an ongoing argument with his son. He said the most recent argument was about money and he told his son to leave. Complainant said this made him even angrier and the complainant got into his tractor trailer to separate himself from the situation. He said his son tried to get into the truck, but the door was locked. He was asked if he wanted a criminal trespass warning issued to his son, but he said he just wanted someone to talk to his son.

▲ BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD — Complainant said she was away from home for a few days and when she returned home, she found two large trees missing from her yard. She said she gave no one permission to cut down the trees. She said she didn’t know what kind of trees the ones removed were. A report of damage to property was given to the complainant.

▲ US 80 EAST — A business said a trailer was purchased by a person with a fictitious identity with a stolen credit card. Owners had no information about the offender.

▲ MALLARD POND ROAD — Complainant said her black Springfield 9mm handgun was missing from her vehicle. She said her daughter called her to report the gun missing. Complainant said she did not have the serial number for the 9mm. She was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office if she found the gun.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH — Complainant said he was bitten by a dog. Upon investigation by Animal Control, the owner of the dog was found to be wanted in Tattnall County. He was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail to be picked up by Tattnall County.

▲ ELDORA CEMETERY ROAD — Complainant said a sensor motion alerted her to see two people on her property who she said stole a black Stanley toolbox with a variety of tools inside worth approximately $800.

▲ BOWEN ROAD — Complainant said he believes a woman whom he has been letting stay at his residence several nights a week while he is out of town stole a 200-piece Kobalt tool set and a 12-volt battery charger from his home. He said he also believes she damaged a TV set in his home. He said he had no proof she stole the items. He said he wants her served a criminal trespass warning. The woman could not be reached at the number given by the complainant.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said according to a friend, a woman who has a temporary protective order against him told the friend she was going to have her son go to the complainant’s house and beat him up. He was advised of remedies.

▲ STEEPLECHASE COURT — Complainant said some time during the day someone broke into her home. She said her Ring system notified her of activity outside her home, but did not capture it on video. She said her jewelry was missing from her dresser and several other items from the residence. There are no suspects and the report will be documented.

▲ KENDRICKS ROAD — Complainant said her neighbors were throwing trash in her yard. She said she used to have a relationship with the neighbor, but after they broke up, he, his girlfriend and a distant relative have thrown garbage in her yard for the past four days. She said she will have a camera installed in her yard and was advised of the Magistrate Court process.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 9-15)

▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and 10 puppies; one adult cat and eight kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and one puppy; four kittens.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs and three puppies.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog.

▲ Died at Shelter — One puppy; three kittens.

▲ Euthanized — Five adult dogs (Severe medical, aggression).

▲ Fees collected — $165.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls May 12-19)

▲ Portal — Two fire alarm calls; two medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call; one accident call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register — One miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Nevils — One structure fire; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay — One structure fire.

▲ Stilson — One vehicle fire.

▲ Brooklet — Two medical response calls; two structure fires; two vehicle fires; one fire alarm call.

▲ Leefield — None.

▲ Clito — None.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department —One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch County — One call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 23 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy