Police report, 5/17/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ William Paul Bradley, 39, Jeni Wright Lane, Brooklet — Aggravated stalking, reckless driving, cruelty to children/third degree allow children to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Jaquan Arsenio Lavar Brooks, 34, R.L. Lee Road — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Jeff Carter, 43, John R. Coleman Road, Register — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Timothy Allen Lowery, 44, Sand Hill Lane, Sylvania — Criminal trespass, simple battery/family violence.

▲ George Clifford Mock, 53, Thomas Village — Possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Makyri Andre Street, 20, Marion Ave., Clyo — Possession with intent of cocaine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Robert LaShawn Byrd, 31, Burkhalter Road — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Wendy Lynn Devero, 36, George Swindell Road, Ludowici — Theft by taking/felony, use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime.

▲ Nathaniel Darell Evans, 27, Church St. — Crossing state/county lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, tag lights required, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kendell DeShawn Flournoy, 28, 7th St., Swainsboro — Failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Paul Octavious Gerido, 45, Institute St. — Simple battery.

▲ Gary Lee Grant, 37, Reed St. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Shaquana Grant Hill, 36, Simpsontown Road, Newington — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Ernest Shorne Lockey, 29, Bea Elbert Drive, Waycross — Stalking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

▲ Ricky Ricardo Mobley, 29, Kent St. — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Keaira Champaine Morgan, 24, South Mulberry St. — Battery.

▲ Antawan Derell Strickland, 37, Martin Luther King Drive — Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence/felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Tarrance Lamonz Turner, 39, Johnson St. — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, noise complaint/disturbance.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kendrick Lamar Cain, 18, Hencart Road, Glennville — DUI less safe alcohol, theft by taking/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a license, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Devonte Delorean Graves, 29, Mitchell Road, Ellabell — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession with intent of cocaine, DUI less safe combination 1-3, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Kim Kimberly Mikell, 43, Bobby Donaldson Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday.

▲ Metter Police Dept. — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 29 medical calls Friday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups —45 calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy