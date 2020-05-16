Police report, 5/16/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Mikhail Crawford, 30, Akins Circle, Brooklet — Simple battery (family violence).

▲ Stephen Patrick Howard, 41, N. Kevin Court, Statesboro — Terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Shakiel Okoye Marlin, 25, S. Walnut Street, Statesboro — Aggravated assault, stalking.

▲ Katherine Michelle Newman, 44, Pope Road, Ellabell — Possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Logan Faircloth, 18, Pinemount Blvd., Statesboro — Criminal trespass (family violence), obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery (family violence).

▲ Brian Matthew Jennings, 38, Old Register Road, Statesboro — Violation of family violence order, criminal trespass (family violence), simple battery (family violence).

▲ James McMillan, 63, Blue Circle Road, Brooklet — Simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence).

▲ Wayne Anthony Smith, 31, Princess Lane, Statesboro — Obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), battery (family violence) first offense, aggravated assault, cruelty to children third-degree — allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Johnkyle Norman Birkler, 33, Groover Road, Hinesville — Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Randal Sabastion McKee, 21, Loop Road, Vidalia — Marijuana purchase, possession, distribution or sale, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Jarmorian Daquan Bellamy, 24, Lawson Street, Reidsville — Aggravated assault.

▲ Onecia Ary’kiera Calhoun, 19, Lanier Drive, Statesboro — Possession of schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Justin Robert Mullins, 20, Lanier Drive, Statesboro — Simple battery (family violence), disorderly conduct.

▲ Russell Sentell Raymond, 37, First Avenue, Portal — Possession of methamphetamine, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cedric Enricas Jackson, 40, Success Court — DUI/less safe, speeding.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ REBECCA CIRCLE — Deputies responded to a custody dispute.

▲ DRY BRANCH — Deputies responded to a call in reference to terroristic threats. A woman said another woman called her, yelled and cursed at her and said “You’ll be on a T-shirt before this is over” and “Come to my house, I wanna fight you.” Both women said they knew each other and had been in a previous relationship with the same man. All parties were advised to cease contact with each other and each agreed to do so.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A man said someone he knows took his vehicle and damaged it. He did not wish to press charges, but requested a report for insurance purposes.

▲ GENTILY ROAD — Someone reported the loss or theft of three endorsed money orders valued at $500, $195, and $650.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE — Officers responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses said they saw an unknown male drive up and fire approximately four shots from a pistol into the air before fleeing. Officers located shell casings at the scene.

▲ FAIR ROAD — An officer responded to a reported battery, but the complainant was uncooperative in the investigation.

▲ GRADY JOHNSON ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a folding truck bed cover.

▲ ANTHONY STREET — A woman told police her uncle hit her with a walking stick. The uncle stated he was defending himself. A report was taken to document the incident and warrant procedures were explained to both parties.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Someone told police a customer tried using counterfeit cash to pay for purchases.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ MAKECKI DRIVE — Someone reported property damage.

▲ TRAFFIC — Officers issued no citations, three warnings, and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

(Wednesday, Thursday)

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — four calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 36 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — five calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — nine calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — nine calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 71 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — 12 calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — three accident calls, two coroner calls, two rescue calls, five first-responder calls, 46 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — one first responder call, 16 medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 88 calls.

▲ Air Evac — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — three calls.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — four calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call.

▲ Language Line — one call.





— compiled by Jim Healy