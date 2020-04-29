Police report, 4/30/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Marvin Daryl Washington, 30, South Main Street – suspended license.

▲ James Calvin Harris, 32, Old River Road South – battery/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Curtis Lamar Deal, 26, East Duffy Street, Savannah – simple battery/family violence; three counts of obstruction; simple battery against a police officer; criminal trespass; probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BLACKBERRY COURT – A woman said a man was caught on camera in her yard. Deputies searched but found no one.

▲ STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – A deputy responding to a suspicious person report located a man involved in an ongoing accident investigation. He determined the man was in good health and notified a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

▲ BROOMSTRAW TRACE - A woman said she adopted her husband’s son and now the child’s mother’s family is harassing her

▲ CYPRESS LAKE MOBILE HOME PARK – While deputies were on another call, a man across the fence from their location was playing loud music and singing. When asked to turn it down, he argued with deputies, then played a song with lyrics that said “(expletive) the popo.” When done with the first call, deputies went to the man’s house, and he yelled at them, holding a beer bottle, that they could not come into his yard. When deputies approached, the offender and another man fled into the house. He refused o come outside, and continued taunting deputies from the other side of a glass door. The man told them his lawyer told him they needed a warrant to enter his home, so deputies left and obtained warrants for his arrest on public intoxication, maintaining a disorderly house and other charges.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ MARVIN AVENUE – Someone reported property taken from a vehicle.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported “merchandise” valued at $1,700 lost or stolen. Reports did not list the item

▲ EAGLE COURT CONDOS – An officer investigating a dispute gave a victim of simple battery information on seeking warrants.

▲ AXIS STUDENT LIVING – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ MORRIS STREET – A woman reported the theft of a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.

In a separate case, police arrested a man involved in a domestic dispute.

▲ HAWTHORNE APARTMENTS – Several people reported cash, a handgun and purse stolen from vehicles.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD – A woman who was “clearly intoxicated, causing a disturbance” was transported to her residence. No further police action was taken.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ AZALEA DRIVE – Officers assisted Statesboro police with a domestic dispute.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Fire Departments



▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry /Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups –27 calls.

▲ Air Evac – three calls

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – four calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon