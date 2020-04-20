Police report, 4/21/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Eleazar Mendoza, 23, Bird Road — public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

▲ Victor Dequan Rollins, 24, Herschel Drive — battery/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Zavion Jacwan Sharpe, 28, Lanier Drive — second-degree felony burglary, obstruction.

▲ Jonathan Tremayne Barnes, 37, Anderson Street — simple battery/family violence, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michael Shay Davis, 38, Rolling Marsh Lane, Hardeeville, S.C. — DUI/less safe, too fast for conditions, suspended license, expired registration.

▲ Latoya Antoinette Forbes, 33, Gilliam Avenue, Savannah — speeding, DUI/less safe, expired registration.

▲ Roscoe McCollum, 48, Buie Circle, Pembroke — failure to maintain lane, open container. DUI/less safe.

▲ Ashley Latishiab Miller, 29, Gable Street, Savannah — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, seat belt violation/child, seat belt violation/adult, speeding, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of DUI/child endangerment, one count DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Derrick Huntley Dixon, 24, Burkeland Road, Waynesboro — speeding, DUI/less safe, failure to change address on license within 60 days.

▲ Joshua Blake Kennington, 22, South Main Street — speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ Stephen Wayne Templeton, 48, Langston Chapel Road — tag light violation, failure to maintain lane, suspended license, DUI/less safe.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — Someone reported the theft of a small television.

▲ VALLEY ROAD — Warrants are pending for a man’s arrest linked to a physical struggle with a woman.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Detectives are investigating a burglary.

▲ MARKET 100 — Police responded to a domestic dispute. A woman said her son had been injured as a result of the domestic argument, but the victim became uncooperative and refused to give details about the matter.

▲ RUCKER LANE — Police investigated a reported theft at Cambridge at Southern—The Palm.

▲ JAMAICA WAY — A woman said she and her roommate were in a dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Someone stole a steel dog trap that was set by humane enforcement officers to humanely catch stray dogs.

▲ ELDORA ROAD — A woman reported a suspected scam involving purchase of a ring for sale online.

▲ BROOMSTRAW TRACE — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ WESTOVER DRIVE —A woman reported a case of stolen identity.

▲ NESSMITH-PROCTOR ROAD — A man saw two people in his yard and chased them down when they fled in a white van with a construction logo on the side. The men said they were just “looking around the property,” he told deputies.

▲ GREENHAVEN MOBILE HOME PARK — Deputies responded to an incident where someone violated a family violence order.

▲ ZETWELL ROAD — Someone reported theft of several ATVs.

▲ THE BARN MOBILE HOME PARK — Deputies responded to a fight.

▲ EMIT GROVE CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported people on four-wheelers trespassing.

▲ DEAD END ROAD — Investigators responded to a reported burglary.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Friday, 21 calls Saturday, 20 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls Friday, one call Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Register Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Friday, 29 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — 14 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call, one rescue call, 21 first-responder calls, medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one coroner calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one medical call.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — one medical call.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — one medical call.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one medical call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 30 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday, 32 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ American Red Cross — one call Friday.

— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon