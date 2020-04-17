Police report, 4/18/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kyle Anthony Adams, 31, Lawrence Church Road, Pembroke — terroristic threats and acts, third-degree cruelty to children, battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Heather Marie Bowen, 39, Broomstraw Trace, Ellabell — first-degree burglary.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Derek Lewis Corley, 22, Deens Landing, Baxley — theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Auhonda Sincre Harris, 23, Packinghouse Road — speeding, following too closely, failure to signal turn or lane change, failure to exercise due care, DUI/drugs.





➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joseph Maurice Littles, 28, Metter — giving false information, felony probation violation, theft by taking.

▲ Robert Almazan Jr., 28, Metter — simple battery.

▲ Rashan Marsh, 23, Metter — failure to obey traffic control device, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, no license on person.

▲ John Robert Kennedy, 39, Collins — theft by receiving stolen property.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PLANTATION MOBILE HOME PARK — After responding to a reported domestic squabble, deputies cited a man and woman for maintaining a disorderly house.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — Someone reported an entering auto incident. A witness saw a person flee from a vehicle in the area.

▲ PITT-MOORE ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ WEST INMAN STREET — Police investigated a criminal trespass and entering auto incident.

▲ WEST GRADY STREET — Someone reported theft of a vehicle.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting essential oils.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ BRIDGEPORT DRIVE — Police responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — Officers responded to a simple assault.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Wednesday. There was no activity to report Thursday.





➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ INDIGO ROAD — Someone dumped trash illegally.

▲ DIXON GROVE ROAD — Deputies were called to the location regarding dogs running loose.

▲ PORTAL/METTER HIGHWAY — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ DUTCH FORD ROAD — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass report.

▲ MAPLE STREET — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ WINDMIILL ROAD — Investigators responded to a report of rape.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Wednesday, 11 calls Thursday

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Wednesday, five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — four calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls. Wednesday, 15 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Wednesday, 23 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Wednesday,

▲ Georgia Power — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — three calls Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — 10 calls Wednesday, seven calls Thursday.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Rural county intake — one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro intake — one adult cat.

▲ Adopted — two adult dogs, a cat and a kitten.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations — one adult dog.

▲ Reclaimed by owners — no animals.

▲ Died at shelter — one kitten.

▲ Euthanized — no animals.

▲ Fees collected — $40.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — three accident calls, one first-responder call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — one accident call, one fire call, seven medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS /Wednesday — seven medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — no calls.

▲ Evans County EMS /Wednesday — one first-responder call, eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — one medical call.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



