Police report, 4/14/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tylisha Jennifer Bradford, 20, Stamnuk Lane — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Tevin Laron Johnson, 27, Swan Lane — simple battery/family violence, 2nd-degree criminal damage to property, felony probation violation.

▲ Juanita Epps Durden, 58, Cowboy Way — DUI, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Christopher Ray James, 40, Terrell Drive — criminal trespass/family violence, aggravated assault/family violence.

▲ Darrell Antoine Hill, 31, West Inman Street — simple battery/family violence, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WEST MOORE STREET — An officer responded to a 911 call from the offender who was unsure if he needed anything. The victim stated she and the offender were arguing, and he wouldn't allow her to call 911. The offender stated his call to 911 was accidental. The offender was released for medical reasons, police said.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — A woman told police she was struck in the mouth by her boyfriend. Victim was seen by EMS for injuries and after a short investigation she was given a Victim Bill of Rights and advised of the court process.

▲ VISTA CIRCLE — A person told police someone else pushed them in an aggressive manner.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Victims of a physical; altercation were advised of the warrant process through the magistrate courts.

▲ CHURCH STREET — A woman sad a man struck her in the face, causing visible injury. The man said she struck him in the face, causing no visible injury. There was insufficient probable cause to make an arrest.

However, in another incident, officers arrested a man for aggravated assault with a knife.

▲ CARMEL DRIVE — A man said his brother came into his room and struck him on the leg, causing no visible injuries.

▲ GARFIELD STREET — Someone reported being threatened during an argument.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLNEY STATION DRIVE — A woman wished for an unwanted person to be served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ PEACEFUL LANE — Deputies responded to a child custody dispute.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Someone reported a trailer stolen.

▲ SIMONS ROAD — Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ BONNETTE ROAD — Deputies responded to a burglary report.

▲ MIKELL LANE — Someone reported the burglary of a vacant home.

▲ GRIMSHAW LANE — A man said he saw someone toss a Coke can onto his property. So he tossed it onto the offender’s property. He told deputies he saw the land again. The other person denied knowledge of any can but said he had past issues with the complainant.

▲ CLIFTON ROAD — Deputies responded to a dispute involving shoving and threats.

▲ POPLAR SPRINGS CHURCH ROAD — A deputy took a report on a theft, battery and criminal trespass.

▲ BRANNEN DRIVE — Someone reported a theft.

▲ FRANCES LANE — Deputies responded to a reported burglary.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued one traffic citation and no traffic warnings and assisted two motorists.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Friday, 24 calls Saturday, 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — one call Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday, 17 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — 21 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — two accident callas, 15 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — two medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one medical call.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — three calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Lowndes County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Verizon — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon