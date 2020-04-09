Police report, 4/10/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS (for Wednesday)

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Matthew Francis Bruce, 38, Wellington Circle – DUI/less safe, following too closely.

▲ (No arrests by other agencies Wednesday.)

INCIDENTS (for Wednesaday)

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incidents reported for Wednesday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BULLOCH STREET – A woman reported a simple battery incident but did not wish to press charges.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman reported someone harassing her and her juvenile daughter through calls and texts.

In another case, officers responded to a reported domestic dispute but upon arrival, one party had left.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET –An apartment manager told police she was investigating a noise complaint and discovered a domestic situation. The woman involved said she struck her fiance but he left to go home before police arrived.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS (for Wednesday)

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler Conty Sheriff’s Office- three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45– two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department - two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department -seven calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department –one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 40 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 -two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – no calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS - 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon