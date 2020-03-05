Police report, 3/6/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Aterra Tamesha Moore, 37, Church Street, Springfield – felony bench warrant.

▲ Crystal Gail Parrish, 35, Mincey Road, Brooklet – contempt of court.

▲ Larry Steven Parrish, 34, Mincey Road, Brooklet – contempt of court.

▲ Larry Anthony Jones, 30, Lanier Drive – felony probation violation.

▲ Charles Cody Nessmith, 31, John W. Tippins Road, Claxton – speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Joseph Alan Bragg, 28, Salem Valley Road, Ringgold – wanted person.

▲ Diamonde Nytia Mathurin, 19, Mattie Bell Davis Street, Ellabell – two counts of 3rd-degree forgery.

▲ Vera Badie Baldwin, 57, Pulaski Highway – worker’s compensation/employer refusal to file.

▲ Coy Belton Cooper, 31, Crescent Landing Drive, Cumming – identity theft/fraud.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Alil Jaqawn Adams, 31, Ridge Circle, Sylvania – DUI/less safe, hit and run, improper turn.

▲ Levern Talmadge Mincey, 57, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BRINSON ROAD – Someone reported a case of criminal trespass.

▲ WINDY HILL ROAD – Parents of three juveniles brought the kids into the sheriff’s office, where the sheriff and two deputies talked to them about an incident listed as theft by shoplifting and ungovernable child.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Wednesday, deputies responded two abandoned vehicles and six traffic stops.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A woman reported someone she knows shattered several of her car windows with a baseball bat.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Two offenders were cited for shoplifting $352 worth of clothes and jewelry.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man said someone broke into his apartment and damaged a door, candlestick holders, a shower curtain and lamp.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – On two occasions, someone reported a domestic dispute.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Officers responded to motor vehicle accidents at Lot 42, J Lot, Paulson parking, and Lot 11.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Someone reported a theft.

▲ PAULSON PARKING – Officers investigated reports of a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – nine calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 51 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – nine calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one fire call, four first-responder calls, 19 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, l medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon