Police report, 3/3/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Brianna Hill, 23, Lanier Drive — felony bench warrant.

▲ Landry Neubern Jones, 31, Bream Road — three counts of child seat belt violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Ashley Elizabeth Mosteller, 20, Stambuk Lane — speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Kaitlyn Victoria Poole, 23, Rucker Lane — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Fabian Rosales, 25, Simmons Street, Metter — simple battery/family violence, bench warrant, theft by shoplifting.

▲ Monica Yu Goes, 32, listed as homeless, Brooklet — bench warrant, three counts of giving false information.

▲ Warnell Jones, 53, Loretha Street — violation of the “Move Over” law, failure to maintain lane, open container, speeding, holding wireless device while driving, seat belt violation, DUI/less safe.

▲ Dylan John Merritt, 20, Stony Hill Road, Pooler — speeding, suspended license, possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Charles Wesley Walker, 20, Colebrook Drive, Macon — hit-and-run, stop sign violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tauream Jaba Williams, 36, West Jones Avenue — obstruction, bicycles must be in right side of roadway.

▲ Deshaun Deandre Davis, 26, Lanier Drive — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jasper Lavon Graves, 30, East Jones Avenue — felony probation violation.

▲ Demetrius Donaldson, 53, Bobby Donaldson Avenue — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Jade Imani Harris, 22, South Mulberry Street — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Kitt Sheree Lanier, 39, North Trapnell Street, Metter — expired registration, suspended license.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ William Thomas Smith, 19, Lanier Drive — giving false information.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Raul Rodriguez Barbosa, 26, Troy Street, Brooklet — open container, DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

▲ Mason Alexis Funderburke, 21, South Rountree Street, Metter — failure to obey traffic control device, suspended license, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ James Benjamin Hart, 26, Satilla Boulevard, Waycross — speeding, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, laying drag, DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A man was cited after shoplifting $17 worth of alcoholic beverages without paying.

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE — A woman said two men made lewd comments to her.

▲ BOBBY DONALDSON AVENUE — Police are investigating an aggravated assault.

▲ THE CLUBHOUSE — A couple argued over child custody.

▲ STATESBORO CINEMA 12 — A juvenile damaged a door.

▲ MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE — An offender pulled an air conditioner from a window, shattered the glass, and cut himself. Once at the hospital it was discovered he had a broken hand. He was not detained at the time but warrants were issued for his arrest.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — A man said his ex-girlfriend harassed him.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL — Deputies responded to a felony theft by taking incident.

In a separate case, a deputy responded to a report of someone disrupting public school. Details were not included in either report.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A person was served with a criminal trespass warning after being caught going through stuff in another man’s barn.

▲ MILL CREEK ESTATES — Deputies responded to a call about a person living in a mobile home without a lease agreement.

▲ HARVILLE HOUSE/HARVILLE ROAD — Offenders were served with a criminal trespass warning that they will be arrested if they return to the location.

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY JAIL — A man was visiting an inmate and went outside to find two of his tires had been slashed in the jail parking lot.

▲ BUIE CIRCLE — A deputy reported a verbal altercation between a brother and sister about him smoking in the house and dumping his ashtray in the house. The two have a history of childish arguments, but neither will move out. The deputy reported that the previous call he had responded to before this one was that the man was mad at his sister but was too intoxicated to explain why.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD — A woman said another female assaulted her.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Deputies reported 15 traffic stops from Friday to Sunday involving an assortment of traffic violations.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted seven motorists.

▲ BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES BUILDING — Someone reported a theft.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — On three different occasions, officers responded to suspicious persons reports. One person was charged with giving false information.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Officers are investigating a report of harassment.

▲ SHOOTING SPORTS — Someone was reported as being disruptive.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday, 16 calls Saturday, 25 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, six calls Saturday, five calls Sunday

▲ Georgia State Patrol — two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday, four calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday, 23 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — seven calls Friday, two calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — seven calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday, one calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — one fire call, two rescue calls, four first-responder calls, 33 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, one first-responder call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, two first-responder calls, 18 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call, five medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — one accident call, one first-responder call, eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — one first-responder call, five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, two medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday, 46 calls Saturday, 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — four calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — eight calls Friday, six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Crisis Line — one call Friday.

▲ T-Mobile — one call Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Friday.





— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon