Police report, 3/19/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Antwone Ja’Mont Thomas, 29, Lockett Drive, Register – obstruction.

▲ Emmanuel Ramsey, 57, South Mulberry Street – wanted person (Soperton, Treutlen County).

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kizzi Latrice Hayton, 41, Braswell Homes – probation violation.

▲ Marquavius Martel Prescott, 21, Lanier Drive – obstruction, battery/family violence, obstructing persons making emergency phone calls.

▲ Martavius Youmans, 25, Harden Road – criminal trespass.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WIGFALL ROAD – A deputy responding to a suspicious incident arrived at the scene and saw a car behind him back into a driveway after the driver shut off the headlights. The man in the car told deputies he was the complainant and saw a person in the yard wearing a red shirt, with “jingling” keys and who appeared to be placing a round in a handgun. The suspect wasn’t found but another person, who obstructed a deputy in the investigation, was arrested.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STAMBUK LANE – Someone reported damage to a window.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 31 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one medical call.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon