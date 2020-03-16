Police report, 3/17/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Darnell Keondre Albright, 19, Heisler Street, Rex — obstruction.

▲ Chaz Joseph Burgest, 30, 4th Avenue, Sylvania — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to dim, headlights violation.

▲ Xavier Shaw’Quez Harris, 17, Davis Avenue, Garden City — obstruction, two counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit a felony (entering auto).

▲ Dakota Ishmal Lee Hobbs, 18, Leon Village Drive, Savannah — obstruction, two counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit a felony (entering auto).

▲ Laque Yashaica Moen-Davis, 26, Chicago Street, Omaha, Neb. — felony bench warrant.

▲ Emill D. Porter, 30, Crossgate Way, Guyton — giving false information, suspended license, speeding.

▲ John McClelland Ross, 48, Jacaranda Way, Sebring, Fla. — reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude, passing in a no-passing zone, suspended license, DUI/less safe, open container.

▲ Will Morris Smith, 45, Wodland Lane, Sylvania — felony theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation.

▲ Shamarcus Renard Terrell, 21, Blake Circle, Milledgeville — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container.

▲ Darryl Devon Williams, 33, Bel-Air Drive — riot in a penal institution.

▲ Robert Sidney Bradham, 57, Highway 17, Millen — tag/registration violation, possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.

▲ Joshua Daniel Head, 20, Dry Branch Village — suspended registration, suspended license.

▲ Kalik Bronche Holbrooke, 17, Augusta Road, Savannah — obstruction, two counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit a felony (entering auto).

▲ Marvin Jefferson Jackson, 24, Lanier Drive — suspended registration, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Danny Leroy Kilgore, 49, Brannon Bridge Road, Sylvania — felony probation violation.

▲ Jonathan Addreas McKinney, 40, Triple T Road, Register — two counts felony probation violation.

▲ Tomeka Feon Middleton, 33, Bull Creek Church Road, Claxton — wanted person (Hinesville police).

▲ Ted Lee Padgett, 41, Ash Branch Church Road, Pembroke — bench warrant.

▲ Maurica Nyshay Wadley, 19, Statesboro Place Circle — theft by conversion.

▲ Gavin O’Brien Williams, 33, Moore Road, Portal — bench warrant, deposit account fraud.

▲ Gavin Maurice Williams, 32, Highway 401 South — bench warrant, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eric Derrico Williamson, 21, Clover Valley Drive, Covington — DUI/less safe, speeding, open container.

▲ James Bell Robinson, 28, Trevor Lane — wanted person (Fort Valley police).

▲ Jacoby Allen Smith, 18, Wilton Drive — simple assault/family violence.

▲ Sanantonio Jermal Strowbridge, 37, Knight Drive — giving false information.

▲ Christopher Caleb Thomas, 20, Pebble Road, Savannah — public intoxication, furnishing alcohol to someone under 21.

▲ Brian Christopher Brown, 34, Westside Road — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ David Jermaine Burton, 49, Highway 67 — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Justin Cody Williams, 25, Old Portal Road, Portal — theft by shoplifting, bench warrant.

▲ Deja Ahleeyah Holmes, 22, Cress Way Drive, Decatur — financial transaction card fraud.

▲ James Austin Lariscey, 31, Cardinal Drive — third-offense theft by shoplifting.

▲ Jearomy Jernadon Thomas, 46, Lanier Drive — public intoxication.

▲ Frederick Roderick Wadley, 35, Tranquil Bridge Lane — fleeing/attempt to elude, obstruction.

▲ Justin Michael Bellman, 22, Success Court — robbery, reckless driving, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Thyese Tamiko Brewton, 39, Heatherwood Drive — open container, fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving, seat belt violation, DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Amanda Vetris Card, 30, Dry Branch Village — DUI/less safe.

▲ Stephanie Michelle Jones, 50, Highway 25, Millen — suspended license.

▲ Ronnie Lavon Walker, 62, Walnut Street — DUI/less safe, open container, following too closely, failure to signal turn or lane change, speeding, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Draphius Deontae Bacon, 30, Mosley Road, Claxton — speeding, fleeing/attempt to elude, seat belt violation, DUI/less safe, suspended license, reckless driving, open container, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

▲ Antonio Mateo Lorenzo, 35, Oakview Lane, Blackshear — improper turn, driving without a license, DUII/less safe, failure to report an accident.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was arrested for shoplifting earbuds.

▲ 111 SOUTH — Someone reported gunfire. A responding officer spotted two suspicious people but was unable to contact them.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — Someone reported packages they did not order were delivered to their apartment.

▲ DEBBIE DRIVE — After a parent drove the wrong way to pick up a child from school, an argument ensued between two people.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported being cheated out of $1,000 by means of deception.

▲ UNIVERSITY PLACE — A female told police an unknown man asked her and her sisters to get into his car as they walked home.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET/TILLMAN STREET — A man was arrested for public intoxication.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LAKEVIEW/CLITO ROADS — A local political candidate reported a 4-by-4 campaign sign stolen from a location at which he had permission to place it.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Someone reported people on four-wheelers were trespassing on their property.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — Deputies spoke to an offender about a criminal trespass incident.

▲ HERITAGE MOBILE HOME PARK — Deputies responded to an entering auto report.

▲ HIGHTOWER ROAD — Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ BUIE CIRCLE — Deputies responded to a report of simple battery.

▲ MILL CREEK ESTATES — Someone reported an entering auto case.

▲ McCALL ROAD — Someone reported a felony theft.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Between Friday and Sunday, deputies performed 14 traffic stops, two of which yielded misdemeanor amounts of drugs.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted five motorists.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

Saturday reports were unavailable.

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday, 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — five calls Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — 10 calls Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Friday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday, 21 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Candler — one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — five accident calls, one fire call, four first-responder calls, 16 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one fire call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — six medical calls.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 60 calls Friday, 44 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday,

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — four calls Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — eight calls Friday.

▲ CHAMPS — one call Sunday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon