Police report, 3/10/20

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Ricky Isaiah Connely, 21, Henry Street — sale of schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ Joshua Kyle Hendrix, 34, Brannen Street — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of a drug-related object, wanted person (Wayne County).

▲ Deborah Ann Dougherty, 33, Old Oak Road, Woodbine — wanted person (Camden County).

▲ Dean W. Garvin, 28, Michael Street — criminal trespass, wanted person (Sylvania).

▲ Zachary Dalton MacMillann, 20, Highway 47, Brooklet — suspended license, altered tag, no insurance.

▲ Kenneth Michael Prescott, 25, C Street, Hiltonia — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Alexander McGee Scott, 33, Crow Lane — public intoxication, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Charles William Stanley, 51, Mock Street, Sylvania — tag light violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Grace Hagins Wilkerson, 67, Teal Circle — possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.

▲ Isaac Norman Boatwright, 58, Dexter Street, Savannah — wanted person (Pooler police).

▲ Donald Ray Creel, 50, Ash Branch Church Road, Pembroke — possession of methamphetamine, suspended license, windshield violation.

▲ Jonathan Wade Futch, 20, Williams Road, Kite — criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ Rodriquez Leondrei Packs, 23, Maple Street — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Christdun Taddarius Taylor, 22, James Street — hit-and-run, failure to obey traffic control device, suspended license, possession of less than announce of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Aparcio Rosales Herlindo, 35, Boot Bay Road, Plant City, Florida — DUI/less safe.

▲ Ross Daniel Dominy, 21, Statesboro Place Circle — public intoxication, criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ James Malcom Frederick, 20, Chandler Road — criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ Taylor Monique Brown, 19, Lanier Drive — possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Jaron Akeim Cusack, 26, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania — seatbelt violation, suspended license, child seatbelt violation, wanted person (Screven County), probation violation.

▲ Angela Renee Hall, 41, Jones Mill Road — battery/family violence.

▲ Michael Hendrix, 43, East Jones Avenue — possession of cocaine, hit-and-run, suspended license, parking in a handicap spot, improper backing.

▲ Pamela Renee Jiminez, 41, Ralph Street, Claxton — theft by shoplifting, wanted person (Claxton).

▲ Nicholas Jamar Prescott, 31, Ben Grady Collins Road — DUI/less safe, suspended license, headlights violation.

▲ Georgia Wesley Robbins, 17, Oak View Road, Sylvania — theft by shoplifting, giving false information.

▲ Cullie Charles Morris, 20, Mill Run Drive, Marietta — public intoxication, public indecency, obstruction, possession of a false ID.

▲ Keyshawn Rei Martin, 21, Lanier Drive — simple assault/family violence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Za'Niya Kiara Richardson, 19, Lanier Drive — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Eric Jamel Roberson, Jarrell Pond Road, Sylvania — bench warrant, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Evans Jenkins Plowden 18, Cumberland Lane, Albany — underage possession of alcohol, giving false information, possession of a fraudulent ID, obstruction.

▲ Nathan Jeffrey Agcaoili, 19, South Main Street — DUI, failure to maintain lane, headlights violation.

▲ Jacob Neil Frink, 20, Avington Glen Drive, Lawrenceville — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, headlights violation.

▲ Fabian Christopher Kirkland, 24, Mt. Pleasant Road, Clyo — failure to obey a traffic control device, aggravated assault with a gun.

▲ Edwin Walker Treadwell, 19, Georgia Avenue — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Robbie James Lovett, 63, Bucksnort Road, Metter — wanted person (Ware County).

▲ Dianne Chavers Baker, 50, Huett Street, Metter — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Chrystal Nicole Harlie, 39, Pamela Way — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, open container.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BELK — Two suspects shoplifted $45 worth of clothing but were stopped. One offender ran, but the other was arrested. The store recovered the merchandise.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — A man who was involved in a "disturbance" came to the apartment complex officer with a bleeding hand. Police responded and saw the man was not seriously injured. The officer was unable to determine whether a crime had occurred.

▲ BROAD STREET — Police assisted animal control with a reported dog bite case.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported a break-in. Nothing was listed as stolen.

In a separate case, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a gun. As of Monday, the case remained under investigation.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ BRYANT STILL ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.

▲ TOO SHORT ROAD — A man reported $300 and his keys taken from a truck.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Between Friday morning and Sunday night, in addition to the above incidents, deputies responded to six traffic stops and one abandoned vehicle towed calls.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued 18 traffic citations and 28 traffic warnings and assisted four motorists.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — A person was arrested on drug and alcohol violations.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone reported a theft.

▲ AXIS — Officers responded to a report of theft by deception.

▲ J LOT — Someone was arrested on drunk driving and other charges.

▲ ROBINHOOD TRAIL — Police arrested a person for outstanding warrants after a traffic stop, but in another stop attempt, a driver fled.

▲ F LOT — Officers assisted Statesboro police in a "shots fired" incident.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM — Police arrested someone on underage alcohol possession and false ID charges.

▲ FREEDOMS LANDING — Someone reported a suspicious person.

In a separate call, someone reported a theft and verbal altercation.

▲ PITT-MOORE ROAD — Someone was charged with marijuana possession and headlights violation





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — four calls Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 18 calls Friday, 28 calls Saturday and 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — 10 calls Friday, four calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — six calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — seven calls Friday, six calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday, three calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — 13 calls Friday, six calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday, 28 calls Saturday and 29 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday and two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — two accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call, four first-responder calls and 16 medical calls Friday; one fire call, four first-responder calls and 21 medical calls Saturday; and two first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — one accident call and one medical call Friday, one fire call and three medical calls Saturday, and one first-responder call and three medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — five medical calls Friday, one accident call and two medical calls Saturday, and one accident call and three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Friday, 51 calls Saturday and 55 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 91 — one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — three calls Friday.

▲ Screven County 9112 — one call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Friday, four calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon