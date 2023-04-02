Police report, 2/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Travis Manuel Chassereau, 40, Ash Branch Church Road, Pembroke – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Aaron Robert Marcinkevich, 35, Echo Way – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

Jimmy Ray Skinner, 22, Emerson Road, Hinesville – Two charges aggravated assault, 10 charges criminal damage to property/first degree, reckless conduct.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Alejandro Urrutia, 34, Whispering Pines Blvd – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

BROOKLET SOUTH DRIVE – Complainant said someone broke into his vehicle and stole a firearm.

PRINCESS LANE – Complainant said he was attacked from behind by a man known to him. Complainant had no visible marks to his neck, back or shoulders. Also, complainant was not making sense about what he was saying. Alleged offender could not be contacted. Complainant was advised of Magistrate Court procedures if he wanted to pursue charges.

HAZELWOOD SUBDIVISION – Complainant said she suspects her vehicle was entered without her permission. She said there was nothing missing and no damage to her vehicle. The report was made for documentation.

JAKE STROUSE ROAD – Complainant said someone stole his 2021 Stealth enclosed trailer. The trailer was entered as stolen and the report was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainant reported he was missing his firearm and last saw it two weeks previously.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 17-23)

Portal – Eight medical response calls; two brush fires; one structure fire.

Register – Seven medical response calls; two structure fires; one fire alarm; three brush fire calls; one rescue call; one woods fire.

Nevils – Two medical response calls; two fire alarms; one structure fire; one woods fire.

Bay – One medical response call; one brush fire.

Stilson – One medical response call; one brush fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

Brooklet – 13 medical response calls; two fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire.

Leefield – One medical response call.

Clito – Two medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Paulding County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy