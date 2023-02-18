Police report, 2/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Colton Nathaniel York, 32, Blackberry Road, Swainsboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Tyrone Littles, 42, Woodhouse Lane, Savannah — Harassing communications.

▲ Bryce O’Bryant Williams, 37, Johnson St. — Possession with intent of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ John Sullivan Burke, 20, Josh Smith Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, unlawful to possess, display or use any fraudulent or altered ID/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device, operate vehicle without valid tag/decal.





INCIDENTS

▲ STONE BROOK WAY — Complainant said a man was walking up to several juveniles and telling them he would kidnap them. There were several men sitting in a vehicle and after a brief investigation, one was identified and criminal trespassed from the area.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said she never received the license plate assigned to her 2014 Toyota Corolla. She was advised to file a report so she could get a replacement tag.

▲ BILLY MIKELL ROAD — Complainant said a burglary had occurred at his home.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls and 37 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first responder call and six medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 75 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Candler County Hospital — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy