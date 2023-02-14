Police report, 2/14/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jose Miguel Diaz Gutierrez, 28, Bryan Court — Theft by taking/felony, terroristic threats and acts, simple battery/family violence, possession of cocaine, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Brandon Maurice Evans, 31, Packinghouse Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Cameron Austin Lewis, 22, Highway 80 East, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jeffery Herschel Jamar McMiller, 23, Country Way — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Enrico Demond Mikell, 46, Clifton Road — Bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Matthew Aldon Black, 25, Hennesee St., Lakeland, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Cyoune Jami Cone, 25, Savoy Road, Claxton — Criminal trespass.

▲ Joseph Edwards Danvers, 21, Audobon Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Stewart Jeremy Hamilton, 29, Lanier Drive — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Randy Lowery, 59, West Inman St. — Failure to yield while turning left, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dylan Ray Prater, 22, Booster Blvd. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of the road.

▲ Darryl BJ Primo, 27, Chandler Road — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 34 calls Friday; 16 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Eight calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 18 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one rescue and 26 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 18 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one fire call and three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Friday; 50 calls Saturday; 43 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Three calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institution — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Burke County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Glynn County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Brantley County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy