Police report, 2/11/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tonya Michelle Carter, 42, Edgar Hodges Road, Claxton — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Brandon Maurice Evans, 31, Packinghouse Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Bryce Erwin Kennedy, Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth — Probation revoked until July 2023.

▲ Derek Harlyn Patrick, 44, Riverview Road, Brooklet — Battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Nicola Fontella Alston, 34, Burkhalter Road — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Carl Antonio Mincey, 38, Burkhalter Road — Possession of cocaine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jasmine Patrice Rich, 34, Shuman Drive — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA), possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Anthony O’Brien Sanders, 37, Flegal Ave, Rossville — Four charges giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ EAST CHERRY ST. — Complainant said her vehicle was repossessed and the towing company won’t let her get some of her personal items out of the vehicle. She said she was told she could come on Feb. 9. The towing company said they must inventory all items in every vehicle. They said if she needed a specific item, she could call and make an appointment. Complainant said she would wait until Feb. 9.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said a customer rented a trailer and did not return it. He said the offender rented a Down to Earth 6-by-12-foot tandem axle dump trailer on Jan. 27 and was supposed to return it on Jan. 28. Complainant said he has contacted the offender multiple times and he has refused to return the trailer. Complainant provided the rental agreement and a copy of offender’s license. A warrant was placed for the offender’s arrest.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said a former employee was threatening other employees at the store. He said he wanted her served with a criminal trespass. She was served with a criminal trespass and told not to return to the store. She agreed and drove away.

▲ ZETTEROWER ROAD — Complainant said that sometime in the past three months he lost his wallet and contents, which included his driver’s license, some debit and credit cards and his Georgia weapons carry permit. He said he may have lost the wallet in Warner Robins. He said he has cancelled his cards and needs a report to obtain a new carry permit.

▲ CASSIE REE ROAD — Complainant said the last time he saw the tag on his boat was in April was he was on Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville. He said he went to put his revalidation sticker on the plate and it was gone. He doesn’t know where the tag may be. He needs a report to obtain a new tag..





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Ten calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Eight calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call and three medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Thursday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power— One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Thursday.





—compiled by Jim Healy