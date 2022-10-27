Police report, 10/27/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tavaris Lamar Bonner, 34, Cedar Acres Road — Criminal trespass damage to property, simple battery/family violence, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ronald Germaine Bryant, 31, Corundum Court — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ William Alexander Husby, 27, Strokeswood Ave., Atlanta — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Laterria Shawanna Alice Mincey, 35, Pamela Way — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

▲ Charlene Antrotina Nunnally, 37, Windmill Plantation Drive — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tracy Tod Arrington, 20, Middlebrooke St., Canton — Three charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, three charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.

▲ Harrison Pierce Hundley, 19, Turtle Cove Court, Marietta — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Tanieka Lataye Johnson, 42, College Lane — Criminal damage to property/second degree.

▲ Natalia Lynn Keezer, 23, Lanier Drive — Affray.

Yolanda Bonita Lanier, 43 Ashlynn Ave., Metter — Criminal trespass.

▲ Ti’John Markelle Tucker-Wislon, 20, Chandler Road — Affray.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kianna Faith Grigsby, 20, Bluegrass View, Fairburn — DUI less safe combination 1-3, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Christopher Shan McCraw, 34, Jack Hall Road, Mount Olive, Miss. — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Selena Castro, 23, Martin Luther King Road, Keysville — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Roman Tyrone Young, 17, North Main St. — Armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ ZETTWELL ROAD — Complainant said she responded to a Craigslist ad for a home for rent. She found out the MLS listing was hacked and the false ad was placed to scam money. Complainant said she did not give person she spoke with any personal information.

▲ TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE — Complainant said an unknown individual hacked into his Walmart account and placed an order for $358 that was charged to his Venmo Visa card. Complainant said he contacted his banking institution and cancelled the card. He was told he would not be responsible for the charge.

▲ BENNETT GROOMS ROAD — Complainant said two of his vehicles were stolen. After a brief investigation, one of the vehicles was found in South Carolina.

▲ COWBOY WAY — Upon investigation of a report of a theft by taking motor vehicle incident, the property was returned to the owner and the offender was served with a criminal trespass.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — A business reported a break-in at its location. A report was done and forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A traffic stop on a blacked sedan that was clocked at traveling 100 mph. The driver said he was headed home and did not know why he was driving so fast. A citation was issued for speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Monday; 16 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Monday; 35 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Monday; 18 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident calls and 20 medical calls Monday; 30 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday; six medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three calls Monday; one accident call, one coroner call and 12 medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 26 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911— One call Tuesday,

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy