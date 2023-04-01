Police report, 1/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Thatcher Kersey, 29, Parham Road, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Edwin Gerry Miller, 40, Johnny Brannen Road – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Dalvin Marquez Powell, 25, Wren Lane – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Statesboro Police Department
Dyani Jhane Ponder, 21, Rucker Lane – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, maintaining a disorderly house.
Rasheene Antonio Scott, 32, Pleasant Ave. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, tag/registration requirements, headlight requirements.
Saul Nepomucemo, 23, Carolina Ave., Beaufort – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, four charges failure to maintain lane.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Dwayne Charles Moore, 20, Johnson St. – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.
Shan Patrick Maurice Sapp, 46, Lanier Drive – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.
Derrick Dion Brown, 21, Brantin Ave. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Michael Bryan Mainquist, 46, Grasslands Drive, Pooler – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Portal Police Department
Jeremy Jeffrey Pehlke, 30, Brimwood Drive, Macon – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, false report of a crime.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Georgia State Patrol – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one fire call and 33 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and three medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 32 calls Monday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy