Police report, 1/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Thatcher Kersey, 29, Parham Road, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Edwin Gerry Miller, 40, Johnny Brannen Road – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Dalvin Marquez Powell, 25, Wren Lane – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Statesboro Police Department

Dyani Jhane Ponder, 21, Rucker Lane – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, maintaining a disorderly house.

Rasheene Antonio Scott, 32, Pleasant Ave. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, tag/registration requirements, headlight requirements.

Saul Nepomucemo, 23, Carolina Ave., Beaufort – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, four charges failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dwayne Charles Moore, 20, Johnson St. – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Shan Patrick Maurice Sapp, 46, Lanier Drive – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Derrick Dion Brown, 21, Brantin Ave. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Michael Bryan Mainquist, 46, Grasslands Drive, Pooler – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Portal Police Department

Jeremy Jeffrey Pehlke, 30, Brimwood Drive, Macon – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, false report of a crime.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one fire call and 33 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy