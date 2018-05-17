Police report, 1/30/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jaier Alajawon Williams, 23, West Jones Street, Claxton – felony probation violation.

▲ Lanoyia Latreal Brown, 20, Pecan Road, Glennville – felony probation violation.

▲ Rodney Dale Mooney, 30, Herman Rushing Road – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kristy Hope Waldron, 42, Martin Swinson Road, Ellabell – two counts of felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Larentae Faustina Wright, 28, Weldon Court, Millen – pimping.

▲ Austin Thomas Boyd, 21, Rucker Lane – reckless driving.

▲ Shontelle Drummer Childress, 47, Tillman Road – suspended license.

▲ Karlos Denoise Long, 45, Lanier Drive – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, obstructing persons making emergency phone calls.

▲ Nathan Virgal Swain, 48, Jay Bird Springs Road, Chauncey – giving false information.

▲ Bonnie Rollins Johnson, 62, Old Savannah Road, East Dublin – DUI/less safe, following too closely.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL – A deputy reported responding to a case of simple battery and disruption of public school, but additional details were not included in reports released to the media.

▲ SAM TILLMAN ROAD – Someone reported harassment.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CELLAIRUS – An employee called police when a customer refused to pay for services rendered.

▲ CEDARWOOD GNETS SCHOOL – Police responded to a report of simple battery and a child in need of services and turned the case over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

▲ S&S GREENWAY – Officers responded to a complaint of a man approaching women and making lewd gestures and acts. He was gone when police arrived.

▲ BELK – Two women were cited for shoplifting $230 worth of clothing, which was recovered.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations eight traffic warnings and assisted six motorists Tuesday.

▲ RESIDENTIAL FACILITIES – Someone reported a forgery.

▲ HANNER FIELDHOUSE – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – seven calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 25 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one first responder call, 19 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS –five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon