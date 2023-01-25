Police report, 1/25/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Terrance Young, 29, S. Bridgeport Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tiffany Nesmith Williams, 26, Hummingbird circle – Bench warrant/felony.

Terry Hunter Gayden, 27, Robert L. Reed Road – Cruelty to children/third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

David Patrick Alexander, 23, Highway 301 North – Giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate, conspiracy to commit a felony, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent.

Jeffrey Lashan Burns, 33, Statesboro Highway, Sylvania – Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass/family violence, cruelty to children/third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Jimmy Dean Corbitt, 40, Highway 301 North – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent.

Victor Laquan Doe, 33, Highway 301 North – Giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent.

Devonte Delorean Graves, 30, Mitchell Road, Ellabell – DUI less safe combination 1-3, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kevante Jakel James, 28, Highway 301 North – Giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent.

Shyheim Xavier Weddle, 26, Highway 301 North – Giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent.

Statesboro Police Department

Emily Brannen Renfroe, 42, Lakeview Road – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Carlos Xavier Sevilla, 25, Van Buren St. – Simple battery.

Justin Bryant Wright, 21, Glazebrook Ave. – DUI less safe alcohol.

Byron Demont Milton, 39, Whispering Pines Blvd. — battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children/third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass/family violence,.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Sergio Rodriguez, 19, Highway 301 South – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Parker Heyward Thompson, 21, Thompkin Drive – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to obey traffic control device.

Griffin Carey Walker, 26, Rhine Road, Fitzgerald – DUI less safe alcohol, terroristic threats and acts, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, title requirements, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Ashley Nicole Wood, 36, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, no insurance, tag lights required.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Brett Alexander Thomas, 49, West Main St. – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Other agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy