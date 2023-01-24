Police report, 1/24/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Brian Hutcheson, 28, Ponderosa Road, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Timothy Wesley Davis, 46, Dry Branch Village – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Lori Ann Morgan, 45, Highway 80 West, Portal – Criminal trespass damage to property, loitering or prowling.

Statesboro Police Department

Patrick Sean Conley, 18, Martin Luther King Ave., Millen – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Phillip Leshon Deloach, 29, Joyce St. – Simple assault/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Joel Clayton Hubbard, 23, Cecily Drive, Fortson – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

Byron Demont Milton, 39, Whispering Pines Blvd. – Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons trying to make emergency telephone call.

Zemariya Zynasha Mobley, 17, Travis Drive – Affray, disrupting public school.

Damian Lee Mozee, 19, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass.

Richard Lance Parker, 22, West Ashley, Folley Beach, SC – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Robert Lee Beecher, 52, North Mohican Trail, Jesup – DUI less safe alcohol, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Donnisha Gabriella Guest, 40, Statesboro Place – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, headlight requirements.

Richard Hardin Lanier, 51, P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Aerin Claire Messick, 21, Thomkins Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

Isaac Prophet, 41, Hephzibah Keysville Road, Hephzibah – Tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, license 60 days to change name/address, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care, DUI less safe drugs, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Luke Thomas Boone, 18, Bowridge Drive, Richmond Hill – Affray, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Kevin Andrew McCloy, 21, Easy St., Guyton – Affray.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday.

Georgia Forestry Emanuel – One call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 29 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one first responder call and 18 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and two medical calls Saturday; one accident call and three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and six medical calls Saturday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 64 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 52 calls Sunday.

Air Transport — One call Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday.

Other agencies — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy