Police report, 12/16/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Edward Shuman, 40, Holland Road, Register – Child support lockup order.

Beau Daniel Tanner, 40, Waldon Way – Simple battery/family violence.

INCIDENTS

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said her Facebook account has been hacked and people are creating pages in her name and selling items off the page. She said she is being contacted by people wanting to buy furniture and appliances that have been posted on the fake accounts. She said she has notified Facebook about the issue, but it still continues.

KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD – In response to a suspicious incident call, all the parties were interviewed and a criminal trespass warning was served to one individual.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 8-15)

Portal – 12 medical response calls; one structure fire.

Register – 13 medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls; two brush/grass fire calls; two structure fires; three vehicle fires; one fire alarm.; one medical call.

Nevils – One medical response call; two fire alarms; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

Bay – Two medical response calls; one medical call; one structure fire; one accident with injuries.

Stilson – Six medical response calls; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 22 medical response calls; five fire alarms; one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire; three structure fires; one accident with injuries; one medical call.

Leefield – Three medical response calls; two structure fires.

Clito – Nine medical response calls; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy