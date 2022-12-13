Police report, 12/13/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Patrick Vernon Boyle, 56, Statesboro — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Nelson Grady Burnsed, 53, Cypress Lake Road — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Paula Marie Churchill, 49, Nancy Hendrix Homes, Claxton — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Nicholas Sebastian Martinez, 22, Aruba Road, Claxton — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Wyatt Tyler Morris, 25, Statesboro Place — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Bruce James Powell, 48, Abb Johnson Road, Twin City — Possession of methamphetamine.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Daron Latroy Canty, 31, South College St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Brandon Demetrius Chavers, 20, Troy Polk Road, Portal — Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

▲ Tommy Edward Cowart, 59, Lakeshore Drive, Portal — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Robert Leroy Jackson, 46, Bowen Road, Twin City — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of drug-related objects.

▲ Tyevionna Mylir Parker, 21, J.R. Parker Road — Criminal trespass.

▲ Oaaron Deshan Ware, 26, Brook Run, Register — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Lauren Zora Goines, 20, The Croft, Atlanta — DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Izaah Michael Rollins, 20, Ebenezer Church Road, Swainsboro — Armed Robbery, two charges financial transaction card fraud, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 28 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 29 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; Four medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Friday; 58 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Saturday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy