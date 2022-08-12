Police report, 12/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Devin Michael Thomas, 17, Maple Dive, Rincon — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Kevin Randall Warren, 37, Braswell Homes — Aggravated assault, simple battery, three charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Barbara Ann Hearn, 56, no address listed — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Larry Ryan Williams, 33, ACL Blvd, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Allen Inman Adams, 30, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no brake lights or working turn signals.

▲ Richard Ernest Swan, 40, Highway 21 Millen — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Demetrius Ravel Reddick-Hightower, 30, Baldwin St. — Suspended registration, habitual violator, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Douglas Arthur Meyer, 66, Buchan Road, Pembroke — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ State Board of Pardons and Paroles

▲ Raquel Trevon Lawrence, 30, Cromartie Drive —Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; parole violation.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Nicholas Logan Santos, 19, Strickland St., Pembroke — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, tail lights/lens required, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ EVERGREEN DRIVE — Complainant said he received a call from a man who said his Amazon account had been hacked and that several charges were being made. The caller asked for the name of his banking institution and the complainant said he gave him the names of his banks and the last four of his Social Security number. Complainant said he was transferred to a person who said he was with one of the complainant’s banks and told him several thousand dollars was taken from his account. Complainant said he was asked how much money he had in each of his accounts, which he told the caller. He was then advised to transfer all his funds to a new bank account so an investigation could be conducted. Complainant said he became leery at this point and said he was being scammed. The caller said if the complainant didn’t do as asked, he would be arrested. He hung up and a call back displayed the number of the Statesboro Police Department, which had been spoofed. He was advised to contact his banks and advise them of the scam attempt.

▲ MACEDONIA ROAD — Complainant said a man calling himself “Trevor” from Microsoft said he needed to shut down her computer because several days earlier her husband had clicked on a link that caused her computer to shut down with a Microsoft error. She said she hung up.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Complainant said someone came to his residence overnight and punctured three of his tires. He named a suspect he believes is responsible, but there is no evidence linking the suspect to the incident.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said he came home and noticed his door was open. He went inside and found two windows broken, one on each side of the house. He said nothing appeared to be missing.

▲ PIONEER TRAIL — A complaint was received about two juveniles trespassing inside a residence. After investigation, the juveniles were returned to their parents.

▲ WINDING WAY — In response to a domestic disturbance call, the parties agreed to separate and the man was served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ COACHES WAY — Complainant said someone entered her vehicle and took her purse, wallet, driver’s license, medications and vehicle keys from inside her vehicle.

▲ CHATSWORTH COURT — Complainant said an unknown offender used his debit card information to make a $3,800 purchase. He said he contacted the merchant and stopped the transaction and his bank to ensure the money would not come out of his account.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Monday; 28 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Monday; eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Monday; 27 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 16 calls Monday; 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and 25 medical calls Monday; three accident calls, one fire call, one first responder call, one rescue call and 22 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Monday; one accident call, one first responder call, one coroner call and five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident and three medical calls Monday; eight medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 40 calls Monday; 39 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 one call Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy