Police report, 12/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Daniel James O’Connor, 22, Futch Road, Hahira — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Tonya Alita Boys, 37, May Road, Ellabell — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kennedy Alyse Brooks, 27, Moore Road, Jackson — Escape.

▲ Rosario Hernandez Ruiz, 25, Collins St., Claxton — Criminal trespass damage to property, public drunkenness.

▲ Kiara Womack-Branch — 18, Criminal trespass, simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

▲ Prince Jonathan Cox, 43, Van Buren St. — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Nicole Anne Marie Deathrage, 56, Foster St., Register — Simple assault/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence, disorderly conduct.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Felicia Diane Denson, 42, Pleasant Point Road — Two charges simple assault.

▲ Demetrius Donaldson, 56, Bobby Donaldson Ave. — Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.

▲ Tajewaun Mikel Jackson, 23, North Masonic St., Millen — Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Keyshawn Johnson, 21, West 60th St., Savannah — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Brandon Matthew Watts, 25, Firelane Road — Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, failure to stop at a stop sign, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper parking in space for persons with disabilities.

▲ Olympia Keayarna Denson, 41, Lanier Drive — Two charges simple assault.

▲ Ryan Edward Loftis, 19, Sapphire Drive, Martinez — Two charges financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Emily Briley Solis, 18, Manchester Drive, Albany — DUI under the age of 21, improper use of center turn lane.

▲ James Llewellyn Story, 19, Elm Court, Forsyth — Underage possession of alcohol, possession, display, use of identification of another without consent.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ William Thomas Shaw, 20, College St., Cuthbert — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, laying drag.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Shajeri Nevaeh Smith, 19, Lanier Drive — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday; One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Monday; 27 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Monday; 13 calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 25 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one fire call and 34 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Monday; one first responder call and four medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Monday; three medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Monday; 46 calls Tuesday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Monday,

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Monday.

▲ Other agency — One call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy