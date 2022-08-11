Police report, 11/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ William David Bush, 23, Pleasant Hill Road, Camilla — criminal trespass.

▲ Elizabeth Moran Cochran, 44, Camillia Drive, Pembroke, — probation violation for finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ James Edward Powell, 44, Clito Road — aggravated assault/strangulation battery; four counts of family violence cruelty to children/3rd degree; allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence; battery; two counts of terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Joshua Slater Riner, 28, Georgia Highway 297, Swainsboro — probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Antonio Dajon Roberts, 23, Old Groveland Road — obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ James Patrick Tatum, 31, Lazy Lagoon Court, Bloomingdale — possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender; possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kristy Hope Waldron, 45, Martin Swinson Road, Ellabell — battery/3rd or subsequent offense on same victim; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; battery against a person who is 65 yoa or older; elder abuse/neglect to a disabled adult/elderly person/resident of a facility/probation violation for finger-printable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mary Kandice Avery-Millen, 29, West Inman St. Apartments — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Joshua Scott Britt, 27, Roberts Way, Pooler — DUI/less safe/alcohol; suspended registration; no insurance; driving without license; failure to maintain lane.

▲ Casey Renee Dickerson, 32, Howard Road, Metter — simple battery against person who is 65 years or older or is pregnant/misdemeanor; disorderly conduct.

▲ Marquita Danielle Watson, 39, Lanier Drive Apartments — financial transaction/card fraud.

▲ Jamond Izeek Williams, 21, East Bank Street, Glennville — marijuana/possess less than 1 oz.; two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; bench warrant/felony; bench warrant/misdemeanor; criminal damage to property/1st degree; simple battery; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gabriel Uriel Bentley, 38, Gilmore Street, Waycross — DUI/less safe/combination of 1-3; failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; speeding in excess of maximum limits; possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance/possession with intent to distribute.

▲ Ronald Edward Redding, 51, Mudd Road, Brooklet — DUI/less safe/alcohol; failure to maintain lane; impeding the flow of traffic; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Tavares Robert Smith, 34, Cottonvale Road, Savannah — speeding in excess of maximum limits; DUI/less safe/alcohol; no license on person.

▲ Anatasia Valencia Timmons, 26, North Main Street, Statesboro — driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Parole Office

▲ Travis Bacon, 33, Morris Street — criminal trespass.





INCIDENTS

▲ BCSO — A complainant reported a missing gun permit and wanted to file a report so she could get a new permit.

▲ BCSO — A complainant reported a lost license plate. He said he had purchased a new vehicle in July and the dealership was supposed to mail his plate, but he never received it. He wanted to document this in order to get a new license plate.

▲ HIGHWAY 25 — Deputies responded to a call referencing a tractor—trailer parked in a turn lane with no occupant present. Deputies made several attempts to contact the owner and possible driver of the vehicle, but all attempts were unsuccessful. Due to the vehicle creating a traffic hazard for traveling vehicles, it was towed by Randy's towing service. Both the tractor and trailer were entered into GCIC as an abandoned vehicle.

▲ DELOACH CHURCH ROAD — Deputies responded to an area near the county line in reference to several individuals hunting on the complainant’s property. After a brief investigation and DNR responding to the scene, an arrest was made.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; 4 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Friday; 45 medical calls Saturday; no accident calls, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call and five medical calls Friday; two first responder calls and nine medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and nine medical calls Sunday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang—ups — 52 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 51 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transports — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Friday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Friday; two calls Sunday.









— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter



