Police report, 11/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Bennie Kyle Carter, 31, South Wynn Road, Brooklet — Burglary second degree/felony, theft by taking/motor vehicle, theft by taking/felony.

▲ Teresa Renee Carter, 56, Lynda Drive — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Nicholas Parsons Dozier, 26, East 34 St., Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Richard Lincoln Gay, 22, Big Creek Road, Midville — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Patrick William Goolsby, 46, Hill Creek Drive, Augusta — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Johnny Lanard Jenkins, 40, Akins Circle, Brooklet — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Darion Lamar Moody — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Ashley Renee Putnam, 33, Beardscreek Road, Church — Theft by taking/felony, theft by conversion/felony, financial transaction card fraud.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jerald Watson Barber, 57, West Jones Avenue — Simple assault/family violence.

▲ David Ray Garland, 39, Timothy Lane, Calera, Okla. — DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, too fast for conditions, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Lataka Shaenea Hayton, 41, North Main St. — DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Willie Floyd Holland, 32, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania — Criminal trespass.

▲ Liz Marie Horton, 37, Clarks Creek Circle, Newton, NC — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Joshua Earl Roberts, 52, Carmel Drive — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Thomas Adam Bailey, 22, Robin Hood Trail — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Rhianna Delaine Boddiford, 18, Georgia Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

▲ Thomas James Cook, 40, Highway 121, Blackshear — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Ronnie Lee Cope, 64, Akins Circle, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Raheem Tiondreshaker Hayton, 29, East Bolton St., Savannah — DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

▲ Jaylon Keonte Hicks, 22, North College St. — DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Keyshawn Johnson, 21, West 60 St., Savannah — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Morgan Delana Kicklighter — Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related items, driving without a license.

▲ William Blaine Lovett, 29, Homer Bunch Road — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Edward James Mitchell, 41, Georgia Highway 24 — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Vernon Rhone, 56, Brook Run Drive, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Emily Brannen Renfroe, 41, Lakeview Road — Implied consent refusal, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 47 calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; nine calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 29 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 24 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 33 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Saturday.

▲ Evans Memorial Hospital — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy