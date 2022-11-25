Police report, 11/26/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Philicia Lataryn Batton, 27, East Main St. – Giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Geoffrey Dean Collins, 57 Odom Road, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of drug related objects.

▲ Amorette Nicole Dunham, 44, Brooklyn Home, Brunswick – Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Charles Elijah Gillis, 41, Boiling Springs Road, Soperton – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Rayon Lamont Gray, 32, Ambassador Wat, Gwinnett – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Christopher Everett Strickland, 32, Lane Church Road, Brooklet – Aggravated assault, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, reckless conduct, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

▲ Harley Rockelle Strickland, 32, Wolfpen Lane – Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Javontae Zuiton Lee, 28, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, no insurance, suspended registration, possession of marijuana less than one oz., holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.





INCIDENTS

▲ INTERSTATE 16 – In attempting to make a traffic stop of a Dodge Challenger for a speeding violation, the driver refused to pull over and led the deputy on a brief chase. The pursuit was ended when the deputy did a “PIT” maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver and passenger were both arrested after a subsequent search of the vehicle found an open container of alcohol, a Schedule II controlled substance and an amount less than one ounce of marijuana.

▲ OLD GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said someone stole his firearm. The firearm has been entered into the system as stolen.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD – Complainant said she has been having issues with her ex-husband. She said he has been showing up at her house uninvited and calling her constantly. She said she wants him to stop contacting her. The ex-husband was contacted and told not to go to the complainant’s house for 60 days. He was served a criminal trespass.

▲ PIONEER TRAIL – Complainant said his estranged wife has been harassing him by phone. He said the contact is coming from restricted phone numbers and fake social media accounts. The wife is currently on probation stemming from family violence charges, which prohibits her from contacting the complainant for one year. The wife was contacted and denied trying to contact the complainant. She was warned not to have any contact with him.

▲ BOWEN ROAD – Complainant said an unwanted person was on their property. After a brief investigation, the offender was served a criminal trespass notice.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD – Complainant said someone stole her Husky dog with black and white fur.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said she witnessed a customer open a box when he was waiting in line to pay. He purchased some items and complainant said he became irate when he was asked to leave. Complainant said she wanted the customer criminally trespassed to the store. Customer was told if he returned to the store, he would be arrested.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Nov. 7-20)

▲ Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and eight puppies; seven adult cats and seven kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs; three adult cats and three kittens.

▲ Adopted — Seven adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog and four puppies; one kitten.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — Two kittens.

▲ Euthanized — Five adult dogs (medical/ severe aggression); one adult cat and three kittens (medical).

▲ Fees collected — $800.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Nov. 17-23)

▲ Portal – 16 medical response calls; two fire alarms; two structure fires; three brush/grass fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries; one hang up.

▲ Register – Eight medical response calls; two structure fires; one brush/grass fire; one medical call.

▲ Nevils – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm; one accident with injuries; one rescue call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay – Five medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

▲ Brooklet – 22 medical response calls; two rescue calls; one fire alarm; one medical call; one rescue call; three structure fires; two vehicle fires.

▲ Leefield – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

▲ Clito – Six medical response calls; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday; 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday; 24 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 20 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday; two call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 31 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 29 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; one medical call Wednesday; one accident call and three medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday; 27 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Tuesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

▲ Willingway Hospital – One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies – Two call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy