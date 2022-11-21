Police report, 11/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Billy Howard, 24, Pine Needle Drive, Valdosta — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Charles Nixon Shelley, 42, Lagoon Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Will Morris Smith, 48, Woodland Lane, Sylvania — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Lakeemah Jamil Bennett, 37, Hill Crest Drive, Screven — Simple assault/family violence.

▲ Jaime Gudino Herrera, 28, Aruba Road, Claxton — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or to return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Deonta Lewis Robinson, 31, Dink Station Road, Register — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Julian Williams, 60, Parks Drive, Milledgeville — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Taylor Riley Bowman — DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

▲ Carlton Brown, 72, Carlton Brown — Hawkshaw Creek Road — DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ James Harrison Davis, 31, Oglethorpe Trail, Girard — DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Devon Cody Johnson, 18, Highway 46, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, suspended registration, failure to stop at stop sign, driver to exercise due care.

▲ Quion Adonis Demarian King, 18, Chandler Road — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Harold Alan Strickland, 60, Highway 292, Lyons — DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Aaron Blake Lundy, 28, Wilton Drive — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; one calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 23 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; two accident calls and six medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; two accident calls and eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; four calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



