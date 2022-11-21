Police report, 11/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Billy Howard, 24, Pine Needle Drive, Valdosta — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Charles Nixon Shelley, 42, Lagoon Road — Simple battery/family violence.
▲ Will Morris Smith, 48, Woodland Lane, Sylvania — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Lakeemah Jamil Bennett, 37, Hill Crest Drive, Screven — Simple assault/family violence.
▲ Jaime Gudino Herrera, 28, Aruba Road, Claxton — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or to return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
▲ Deonta Lewis Robinson, 31, Dink Station Road, Register — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
▲ Julian Williams, 60, Parks Drive, Milledgeville — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Taylor Riley Bowman — DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.
▲ Carlton Brown, 72, Carlton Brown — Hawkshaw Creek Road — DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
▲ James Harrison Davis, 31, Oglethorpe Trail, Girard — DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
▲ Devon Cody Johnson, 18, Highway 46, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, suspended registration, failure to stop at stop sign, driver to exercise due care.
▲ Quion Adonis Demarian King, 18, Chandler Road — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Harold Alan Strickland, 60, Highway 292, Lyons — DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Aaron Blake Lundy, 28, Wilton Drive — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; one calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Sunday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 23 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; two accident calls and six medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; two accident calls and eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.
▲ Air Transport — One call Friday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Sunday.
▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday; one call Saturday.
▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Friday.
▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; four calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy