Police report, 11/19/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jennifer Alexander Burkhalter, 42, F.E. Beasley Road, Claxton — probation violation for a misdemeanor charge.

▲ Devante Marquez White, 19, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal — probation violation for a misdemeanor charge.

▲ David Ray Bozeman, 34, Johnson Street — probation violation for a felony charge.

▲ Michael Lamar Deloach, 43, Kabuier Drive — wanted person.

▲ Jshawn Kiyonise Hall, 22, Lanier Drive — criminal trespass, simple assault, probation violation.

▲ Hayley Ann Hall, 20, Knight Drive — theft by taking.

▲ Jessica Tara Vickery, 38, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register — possession of heroin; possession /use of drug-related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tashod Dearies Johnson, 25, Lanier Drive — misdemeanor obstruction of officers, failure to dim headlights, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, misdemeanor bench warrant.

▲ Rodriquez Martinou Everett, 27, Lanier Drive — possession of firearmn by a convicted felon; criminal trespass.

▲ Javier Alfred Romero, 20,Twin Forks Way, Fayettville — 2nd-offense fraudulent license; possession/use of drug-related objects; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Alexander Michael Dukes, 20, Vista Circle — possession/use of drug-related objects; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Richard Hunter, 50, Lanier Drive — simple assault, public intoxication, obstruction.

▲ William Andrew Mackiewicz, 19, Woodshole Circle — possession of methamphetamine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a fraudulent ID (two counts, 2nd offense); probation violation





➤ Georgia State Patrol

▲ Meredith Teresa Barber, 41, Jennie Station Road — DUI.

▲ Daniel James Ocasio, 21, Lilac Lane, Brooklet — DUI (less safe/alcohol), failure to maintain lane.

▲ Rico Antonio Carrasquillo, 20, Apache Road. Brunswick — DUI/less safe/drugs.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch Countty Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Deputies answered a civil dispute call involving a man saying a woman refused to give him items he left at her home.

▲ OLD BOWEN STORE ROAD — Someone reported a four-wheeler stolen.

▲ BROOKWOOD DRIVE — A man who was in a previous accident asked that a wrecker driver who came to his house later, asking about the accident, to be served with a criminal trespass warning.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET — Someone reported theft of $150 cash and keys.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — A man said someone sent him threatening messages and moved his property.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

In another call, a witness told police two men were shooting at each other. Officers collected evidence but no arrests or injuries were reported.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and 13 warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Monday and 20 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Monday and seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Monday and six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Monday and two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Monday and two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Monday and 23 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — eight calls Monday and eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, 22 medical calls Monday; one accident call and 23 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County — six medical calls Monday and seven medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County — one accident call, five medical calls Monday; six medical calls Tuesday.





First-Responders

▲ Bulloch County — two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County — one call Monday.





Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Monday and 45 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — two calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Crisis and Access Line — one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Al Hackle, Holli Deal Saxon and Jim Healy