Police report, 11/16/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

LAGOON ROAD – In response to a drug complaint, permission was given to the Sheriff’s Office to search the property in question. At the conclusion of the search, the property owner was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CAWANA ROAD – Complainant said he was Ubering an unknown man, when the man began to strike him in the head and shoulders and kicking, him too. Complainant said he stopped his vehicle and made the passenger get out. The driver did not have any obvious injuries. He was evaluated by EMS and released. No offender was located or identified at this point.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol — Two calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 20 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS — Two accident calls and four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 36 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Wayne County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy