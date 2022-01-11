Police report, 11/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Angela Faith Burnsed, 45, Highway 67, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence, maintaining a disorderly house.

▲ Remer DeWitt Burnsed, 45, Highway 67, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence, maintaining a disorderly house.

▲ Pedro Salisar Contreras, 43, Olney Station Drive, Ellabell — Giving false name, address, birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

▲ Kya Alyssa Dinkins, 26, Ceder Crest St., Tillman, SC — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Taeshaun Zekariaha Faulkner, 19, Barrington Circle, Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, aggressive driving.

▲ Joey Wayne Gay, 46, Old Riggs Mill Road — Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, obsrtruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ James Jean, 40, Church St., Claxton — Simple battery.

▲ Tameka Lucene Mitchell, 49, Walden Hills Court, Augusta — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, no insurance.

▲ James Willard Powell, 27, West Road — Simple battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Martavious Youmans, 28, Hayden Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christian Adrian Daniels, 20, Wind Song Road, Richmond Hill — Two charges financial transaction card theft, criminal trespass.

▲ Cecilia Yvette Kelly, 39, Bull Bay Drive — Simple assault, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Tony Demetrius Wilson, 34, Michael St. — Loitering or prowling, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ McCartney Mack Giles, 30, Virginia Pine — DUI less safe drugs, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Jonathan Rory Knox, 34, Baylor St. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Dylan Trevor Price, 22, West Grady St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 42 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; one calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 25 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 21 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 29 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one fire call and seven medical calls Saturday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Paulding County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Glynn County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy