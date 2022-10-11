Police report, 11/10/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Clinton Reagor Brannen, 30, Teresa Drive — Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, possession of cocaine, two charges terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

▲ Shawn Eon Cribbs, 40, Ceder Crossing Road, New Uvalda — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Antoni Redell Hill, 41, Blossom Drive, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Darnell Varnard McKinney, 41, 55 St., Savannah — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Kenyon Tyler Russell-Hodge, 26, Stratford Road NE, Atlanta — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Joseph William McMahon, 36, Big Buck Crossing, Ellabell — Theft by taking/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Autumn Darlene Judith Rhines, 26, Speckled Cat Drive, Sylvania — Possession of methamphetamine, no insurance.

▲ Ashani Johneese Whitfield, 20, Burkhalter Road — Battery/family violence first offense, transmission of photos/videos depicting nudity/sexual conduct.





Statesboro Police ➤ Department

▲ Joshua Scott Britt, 27, Roberts Way, Pooler — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, suspended registration, no insurance.

▲ Zakarius Demontes Brown, 23, Raymond St. — Simple battery/family violence, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Tremia Deimond Calhoun, 19, Fray Road, Eatonton — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Robert Louis Richards, 53, College Blvd. — Burglary/second degree/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Ashley Elizabeth Womack, 29, South Main St. — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Aaliyah Monae Wyatt, 20, Sycamore Circle, Greensboro — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gabriel Uriel Bentley, 38, Gilmore St., Waycross — DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Dwayne Jamae Goldwire, 23, Little Neck Road, Savannah — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, reckless driving, tag lights required, no license on person.

▲ Ernest LaShan Roberts, 48, Starling Road, Pembroke — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tavares Robert Smith, 34, Cottonvale Road, Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no license on person.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Anthony Jose Hernandez, 19, Rideleigh Circle, Dalton — False report of fire.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Monday; 31 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 21 calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls and 34 medical calls Monday; one accident call and 25 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Monday; 11 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Monday; one accident call and 10 medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Monday; 31 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday,

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Department of Transportation — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Other agency — One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy