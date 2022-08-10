Police report, 10/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Evan Credeur, 26, Greene St., Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Malik Divon Williams, 23, Fowler St. Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jayson Santos Wright, 25, Regency Road, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Alyssa Brooke Akin, 28, Five Chop Road – Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Ahmere Kahilil Brown, 18, Chandler Road – Affray.

Rodriguez Marquise, Bunyon, 22, Chestnut St., Metter – Five charges burglary first degree/felony, no insurance, suspended registration, two charges criminal attempt to commit felony, two charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

▲ Trentin Alexander Drayton, 27, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Shelbie Anna Gay, 19, South Main St. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession of fraudulent license.

▲ Chyna Beyoncay Jordan, 21, Lanier Drive – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

▲ John Mason Mobley, 18, Highway 46, Ellabell – Transmission of photos/videos depicting nudity/sexual content.

▲ Lakeem Bonquell Pinkney, 27, Hillcrest Drive, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Katherine Alaine Rockwell, 28, East 38 St., Savannah – DUI refusal, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, habitual violator, bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Malayen Aniyah Fields, 17, Maple St. – Affray.

▲ Amber Breanna Frazier, 28, Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

▲ Floyd Dennis Sanders, 38, North Knollwood Court, Richmond Hill – Harassing communications, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Steve Raynard Williams, 30, Garfield St. – Burglary first degree/felony, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Brent Walter Rouse, 49, Davis Road, Nevils – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Jonathan Romell White, 25, Draper St., Savannah – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Jayden Immanuel Carswell, 17, Rec Pine Road, Ridgeland, S.C. – Armed robbery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ BRANNEN HODGES ROAD – Complainant said she picked up a woman in Portal to come stay with her for a few days. She said the grandmother of the woman, with whom the woman lives with in Portal, has called her granddaughter and said things like “I’m going to call the Sheriff’s Office and have (the complainant) arrested for kidnapping.” No direct contact from the grandmother to the complainant has been made.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Complainant said a man just tried to break into his residence. After speaking with the homeowner, the incident was documented. Shortly afterward, a man was observed standing on the porch of a residence nearby. A deputy then observed a blue/black BMW leave the area that matched the description of a vehicle reported in the attempt to break into a residence. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was subsequently arrested.

▲ BUCHAN ROAD – Complainant said her neighbor keeps coming on her property. An attempt will be made to contact the alleged offending party.

▲ BONNETT ROAD – Complainant said he just moved back to the area from Texas and his estranged wife keeps calling family members asking where he is and harassing him. He requested the incident be documented and he was advised of other remedies.

▲ BRYAN COURT – Complainant said a man was beating on the door of her residence demanding to come inside to get one of their children. The complainant’s daughter told deputies that the man has a bond condition requiring him to not be in contact with the complainant. A pickup truck described by the complainant was observed in the area and stopped. The driver was the man in question and he was served with a criminal trespass.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

▲ Adopted — One adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and seven kittens.

▲ Rescued — One puppy.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — Three kittens.

▲ Euthanized — Six adult dogs; two puppies (Severe medical/aggression).

▲ Fees collected — $570.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Sept. 28-October 6)

▲ Portal – 18 medical response calls; two fire alarms; three structure fires; one medical call; two woods fires; three brush/grass fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register – Nine medical response calls; three structure fires.

▲ Nevils – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; three structure fires; one brush/grass fire.

▲ Bay – Seven medical response calls; one woods fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire; one brush/grass fire.

▲ Stilson – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm call.

▲ Brooklet – 24 medical response calls; three miscellaneous fire calls; one woods fire call; six structure fires; one fire alarm call; two brush/grass fires.

▲ Leefield – Three medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Four medical response calls; two medical calls.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Wednesday; 24 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday; 39 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – One calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, two first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday; three accidents and 18 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first-responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls and nine medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 37 calls Wednesday; 50 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Department of Transportation – One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy