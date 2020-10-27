Police report, 10/28/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Matthew William Kuhn, 41, Summer Wind Place – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Wesley Billy Sherrod, 40, Spence Drive, Brooklet – battery/family violence.

▲ Breanna Patsy Mills, 19, Burkhalter Road – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Marcus Rashaud Brinson, 19, Pinemount Boulevard – obstruction.

▲ Lee Allen Mayhew, 44, Lester Avenue, Nashville, Tenn. – murder; aggravated assault; 1stst-degree burglary; theft by taking motor vehicle; possession of firearms during commission of felonies.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Carolina Garcia Navarro, 41, South College Street – identity theft/fraud.

▲ David Benjamin White, 37, Fisher Road, Varnville, S.C. – possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearms by a convicted felon; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Nireisha Kateisha Wilson, 27, East Olliff Street – aggravated assault/family violence; three counts of 3rd-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Jennifer Michelle Santos, 35, Lanier Drive – two counts of simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jasmine Nacole Moran, 22, East Main Street – criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Christopher Scott, 23, Acorn Avenue, Millen – simple battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Shavaris Nikell Johnson, 27, no street address listed, Hagan – speeding; open container; DUI/less safe; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Ian Russell Malloy, 19, Glazebrook Avenue – stop sign violation; expired license; expired registration; DUI/less safe; possession/use of drug related objects.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Haley Amber Stephenson. 22, Jay Yawn Road, Hazlehurst – DUI/less safe/drugs.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers responded to a fight with shots fired, but no victims or suspects were found.

▲ BERMUDA RUN – Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE – Officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CANTERBURY PLACE – Deputies responded to a reported burglary.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and five traffic warning and assisted three motorists Monday.

▲ FOREST DRIVE – Somebody reported a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – three calls Friday, two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County – 15 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday; 18 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Friday; two calls Sunday; six calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Friday; one call Saturday, two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; one call Sunday; five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police – 47 calls Friday; 49 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday;22 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – two calls Saturday; one call Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Evans – one call Saturday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 51 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 46 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Friday; one call Saturday; one calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – three calls Friday, three calls Monday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls Friday.

▲ ATT&T – one call Friday.

▲ Liberty County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday – one accident call, two first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Saturday – four accident calls, two coroner call, one rescue call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Sunday – three accident calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Monday – 26 medical calls.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday – one coroner call, three medical calls.

▲ Saturday – six medical calls.

▲ Sunday – five medical calls.

▲ Monday – one accident call, five medical calls.

EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday – 12 medical calls.

▲ Saturday – two accident calls, two first-responder calls, four medical calls.

▲ Sunday – seven medical calls.

▲ Monday – one first-responder call, six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



